Live updates: Microsoft scrambles to fix major outage affecting millions across the world

Follow live updates from NBC News of the major outage affecting Microsoft Teams, Outlook and other services.

The issue has affected companies, governments and tens of millions of users across the world. The tech giant said this morning that it was"seeing positive results" in its efforts to resolve the issue, more than 12 hours after the outage began.

NEW UPDATESIn its latest update, Microsoft said its recovery actions were ongoing but have"progressed in phases across affected Microsoft 365 infrastructure.

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" It added that"global telemetry and customer reports show incremental improvement in several workloads; however, service health remains variable and capacity has not yet fully returned to baseline. "In ⁠Europe, stock exchange operator Euronext said its listing teams were experiencing email communication issues, while Britain’s insurer Aviva said it was putting backup plans in place ​for its earnings calls. Danish shipping company Maersk warned customers of delays to emails and updates.

In the United States, AI companies OpenAI and Anthropic said they had faced issues ​with Microsoft connectors, while Indian airlines IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India all said their email support services were impacted.postponed its earnings results on Thursday, while ​Switzerland’s Richemont company briefly delayed its first half results announcement on Friday. The outage also disrupted fund management at Taiwanese securities firms, life insurers, and investment trust companies, Reuters reported.

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The British government says it is"working closely" with Microsoft to"assess any impact" on its services. A spokesman said in an emailed statement to NBC News that it had"robust contingency plans in place to minimise disruption. ”In its latest update, Microsoft said it was seeing"early stabilization and capacity improvements," as its bid to fix the global outage continues this morning.

"Recovery efforts are ongoing across impacted infrastructure. We are seeing early signs of stabilization, but service capacity has not yet returned to normal levels and health remains variable as traffic is carefully reintroduced," it said in an update about 4:15 a.m. ET.

"Our primary mitigation path continues to focus on service stability and controlled recovery. Engineering teams are cycling affected infrastructure through traffic drain, restart, remediation, and staged return-to-service while monitoring closely," it added.

"We continue to prioritize backlog and queue health to preserve delayed mail during recovery," Microsoft said, announcing that it was extending an email timeout window to 48 hours, to help protect delayed messages that have been sent and not received. Japan's government said it was experiencing"disruptions" to its"inter-ministerial communications," following the Microsoft outage.

"We have confirmed that multiple services, including the Outlook email software, have become unavailable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a news conference. He added that there had been"no problems" so far with medical care or"electronic patient records" and said that Japan's major financial institutions were also"not experiencing significant disruption to their customer-facing services at this time,” according to the Reuters news agency.

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The Microsoft outage is not believed to be caused by a cyber event, an Australian government minister said, comparing it to the 2024 CrowdStrike outage. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said he had spoken with Jane Livesey, president of Microsoft Australia and New Zealand.

“They do not believe they are dealing with a cyber event,” he told reporters in Sydney. “They don’t believe they are dealing with a cyberattack, they believe that they’re dealing in some ways similar to what we say with respect to CrowdStrike where there is an update that has gone awry. ”Microsoft says in its most recent update that it is seeing positive results in its bid to fix the major global outage.

“We’re seeing positive results for server stability after applying an upstream authentication/routing configuration component patch to a portion of our infrastructure,” the company said in anIt said that it was “not aware of any malicious activity that is causing this incident,” adding that it would continue to work with “urgency” until the widespread issue is resolved. “Once mitigated, we will provide full details of the root cause, defense-in-depth repair items, and more within a Post-Incident Report.

”Essential workplace tools like Outlook email were unavailable for many in global outages. Here's what to know. A massive global outage impacting more than a dozen Microsoft cloud services, including Outlook email and Teams messaging stretched into this morning as the tech giant struggled to restore the service, which is critical to the day-to-day functions of governments, schools and businesses around the world.