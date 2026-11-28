A magnitude-5.0 earthquake near Manhattan Beach was followed by several aftershocks.

The most powerful aftershock was a magnitude 4.6. Magnitude 4.6 and 3.4 aftershocks shake Los Angeles An aftershock with preliminary magnitude-4.6 was reported off Manhattan Beach at about 11:41 a.m. A magnitude-3.4 was reported a few minutes later.

Preliminary 5.0-magnitude strikes Manhattan BeachA 5.0-magnitude earthquake rattled Manhattan Beach Saturday morning, followed by a series of aftershocks, according to the United States Geological Survey. The tremor was registered at 9:31 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers, USGS said. An aftershock of magnitude 4.8 was then recorded at 11:41 a.m. in Manhattan Beach, USGS said. Residents in Torrance, Chatsworth, Irvine, Rancho Palos Verdes, Oxnard and other areas reported feeling the earthquake to USGS.

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An alert was sent to Southern California residents' cellphone, warning them of the earthquake. The alert informed the public to drop and cover for safety.