Live Updates: Lady Vols Softball vs. Texas Tech in the Women's College World Series

Live Updates - Tennessee Lady Vols vs. Texas Tech Softball (WCWS) Current Score: Game has yet to start First Inning: Top: Bottom: Pre Game Information The Tenn

Tennessee Lady Volunteers pitcher Karlyn Pickens throws a pitch during a Women's College World Series softball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Tennessee won 6-3. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesMay 28, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers first baseman Makenzie Butt makes an out at first in the seventh inning against the Texas Longhorns during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Tennessee won 6-3.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images The Tennessee Lady Vols are set for their next matchup in the softball realm, as this is the second game they will play in the Women's College World Series. In their first game, they were victorious against the Texas Longhorns, as they defeated the Longhorns by a score of 6-3 in a game in which they were viewed as the underdogs.

Now they will have to play another great team with the hopes of continuing to hold on to their advantage of having no losses in a two-loss tournament. After today, only two of the eight teams that advanced and two of the six teams that remain will be able to say that. The Lady Vols are up first out of the two games today, and they will be playing against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders are entering this game with no losses after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in their game. The Bulldogs entered the event as the biggest underdog, but the Red Raiders can compete with any of the teams at the event. They had to defeat a Florida Gators team that won a series against the Lady Vols to get to the Women's College World Series.

This game will be one of the more anticipated games in the whole tournament, as this may not even be the only time that these two match up throughout the World Series. Regardless, the Tennessee Lady Vols will look for another big moment in the biggest game of their season thus far. Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew.

Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.





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