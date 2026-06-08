Live updates: Knicks and Spurs face off at NBA Finals game in New York

The first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden since 1999 comes a day after six were hurt in a stabbing at Penn Station. Follow here for live updates.

Video Ad FeedbackEven before Sunday’s stabbing incident near Madison Square Garden brought renewed attention to security concerns, the NYPD was already planning intense security. New York has not hosted an NBA Finals game since 1999, before 9/11 and the proliferation of new security technology like social media monitoring and drones.

President Donald Trump’s plans to attend Monday night’s game added another level of complication to the security plans. The Secret Service will be in charge of screening spectators, who may need to arrive two hours before tipoff, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the planning told CNN. A watch party originally planned to be held outside the Garden during Monday’s game was cancelled after law enforcement said it could not be accommodated.

Parties will take place in other parts of the city, including Bryant Park and Central Park. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani arrives to speak about the fiscal 2027 budget in New York on May 12. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will attend Monday night’s NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden but plans to keep his distance from President Donald Trump, who is also expected to attend.

City Hall declined to say how much Mamdani paid for the ticket, but the spokesperson said the mayor paid out of pocket and plans to attend with friends.

“I will be in a very different section of the stadium,” Mamdani told reporters Thursday. “I think we look forward to welcoming any New Yorker who is excited for the Knicks to have that chance to win that championship. ” It is the first home game of the series for the New York Knicks, who face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3.

The event, expected to draw thousands of fans, will be under heavy security ahead of the president’s visit. Mamdani has joined fans inside the Garden in the lead-up to the Finals. He also attended the Knicks’ Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. A witness who arrived at Penn Station just after the stabbing Sunday night described a heavy police presence at the scene, according to CNN affiliate Spectrum News NY1.

The witness did not see the incident but saw a “huge number of police officers” in the area afterward, as well as a person being wheeled away on a stretcher with bandages around their head. Despite the stabbing, he said he still feels safe in New York compared with other cities and countries he has visited.

Security concerns at Madison Square Garden – which will host Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight with President Donald Trump in attendance – were heightened after a stabbing near the venue Sunday night. Six people were stabbed at an entrance to the Penn Station rail complex on Seventh Avenue – which includes access to the New York Subway, commuter rail and Amtrak – according to the New York City Fire Department.

The injuries were not life-threatening, but all of the victims were taken to hospitals, the department said. The ﻿New York Police Department and Secret Service are scheduled to speak to reporters this morning at 8:30 a.m. to discuss security preparations at Madison Square Garden, which is located directly above Penn Station.

“My heart is with everyone who was injured, their loved ones, and all those shaken by this unacceptable violence. I’m wishing each of the victims a full and speedy recovery,” New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a statement.





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