Follow along for live updates, scoring plays and analysis as the Wildcats take on the Bulldogs.

Nov 16, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Casey Alexander talks to an official during a timeout in the first half against the Montana Grizzlies at Bramlage Coliseum.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe K-State Wildcats have an opportunity to pick up a signature nonconference victory on Tuesday night as they take on No. 22 Gonzaga in the opening round of the Players Era 16 tournament in Las Vegas. The Wildcats are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 80-70 loss to Campbell on Friday night, which snapped their three-game winning streak.

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Things won't get any easier for Casey Alexander's team against a talented Gonzaga squad led by Mark Few. Brandon Rechsteiner has been the Wildcats' offensive catalyst through five games, averaging 19.2 points and knocking down 4.4 3-pointers per contest. Brock Vice enters the matchup having recorded consecutive double-doubles. The biggest question for K-State will be whether it can hold up defensively against a Gonzaga offense averaging 85.3 points per game.

Davis Fogle and Braden Huff have averaged 36.1 points combined this season. A victory against the Bulldogs would be a significant statement for Alexander early in his tenure in Manhattan and could provide the Wildcats with some much-needed momentum moving forward. The Wildcats hold a 3-1 advantage in the all-time series, with the two programs meeting for the first time since 2013. K-State on SI will provide live updates, analysis, and observations throughout Tuesday night's matchup.

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K-State has three early turnovers, and it has helped Gonzaga take a 12-6 lead. Massamba Diop has seven early points for Gonzaga. Mark has over a decade of experience as a reporter, with his content being on numerous websites including, ESPN, Newsweek and Cleveland.com among many others. His career started at K-State as the sports editor for the K-State Collegian.

He also coaches high school basketball at Blue Valley West in Overland Park. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.