Jaylen Brown Ignored Jayson Tatum as Celtics Beat 76ers 123-101 in Heated Reunion

Jaylen Brown faced the Celtics for the first time since his July trade and refused to acknowledge Jayson Tatum before and after Boston's 123-101 win over Philadelphia.

Jaylen Brown faced the Boston Celtics for the first time since his July trade and refused to acknowledge former running mate Jayson Tatum as the Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-101 on Tuesday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Seconds before tip-off, Tatum walked over and tapped Brown on the chest to say hello. Brown gave him nothing back. With his eyes locked straight ahead, Brown did not flinch, did not dap him up and blew right past Tatum as if he was not there. Tuesday's game brought together the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

Also read Back in Philadelphia with Celtics, Paul George looks forward to ‘a regular game’

Game Set Against Top Eastern Teams

The Sixers entered at 9-2 and Boston, riding a three-game winning streak, was 8-2 and a half-game behind Philadelphia. The 8 p.m. game aired on NBC. Brown was asked Sunday whether he and Tatum had spoken since the former teammates addressed their relationship during the preseason. Asked if he planned to approach Tatum before Tuesday's game, Brown said, I mean, he is on his side, I am on my side.

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We are playing basketball. Both of us are trying to win. So it is nothing to talk about. Let us check the ball up.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Brown confronted Tatum at a dinner table in France last June over their future in Boston. That awkward European sit-down marked the last time the two stars spoke face-to-face. Boston had just struck out on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who ended up with the Miami Heat instead. Celtics brass had put Brown on the table in those talks.

Trading Drama Unfolds Over Paris Dinner

Once Brown caught wind he was being shopped, he went straight to Tatum to find out where he stood and whether Tatum still wanted him in Boston. Charania reported that Brown approached and confronted Tatum at the dinner table specifically to address their future as a tandem and gauge where Tatum stood on the entire situation. Boston traded Brown to Philadelphia days later, effectively ending communication between the two. Tatum called and texted, but Brown never answered.

Brown was dealt to the 76ers for Paul George and four future draft assets in July. He spent his first 10 NBA seasons in Boston, played nine alongside Tatum and helped the Celtics win the 2024 championship, earning Finals MVP honors. After the final buzzer of Boston's 123-101 win, Brown hugged several of his former teammates before heading back to the locker room, leaving the floor without saying a word to Tatum.

Before the game, Brown had said there was nothing to talk about if he planned to clear the air. Tatum tried shutting down the drama to reporters earlier, saying, This ain't no f---ing Shaq and Kobe. There's no beef. Brown countered on camera, saying, I saw that he said it is no beef and I think he is right.

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Post-Game Statements Quiet Tension

There is no beef. Jayson comes from a wonderful family. We have accomplished some great things. He is a hell of a basketball player.

He has got a great PR team. It is no beef. But it might be a little lambchops and some gravy. Brown also hit back on Instagram with a blue cap emoji.

Tension between Tatum and Brown has lingered since the trade as comments were made by both parties. Drafted third overall in back-to-back drafts, Brown in 2016 and Tatum in 2017, the duo reached five conference finals, two NBA Finals and won the 2024 NBA title. Tatum earned First Team All-NBA nods, while Brown won the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals MVP and Finals MVP awards. Franchise ownership changes followed as well.

Adem Bona, out with a cervical spine sprain, and Dominick Barlow, out with a back injury, both missed Tuesday night's matchup for Philadelphia.