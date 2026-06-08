Live updates: Israel says it carried out strikes on Iranian military targets

The latest news and live updates as Israel said its air force struck Iranian targets.

The strikes came hours after the Israel Defense Forces said Iran launched missiles toward Israel, which it said were intercepted. The Israeli air force hit military targets belonging to the “Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran" early Monday local time, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Iran launched missiles toward Israel on Sunday, the IDF said, the first strikes Iran has launched toward Israel since a ceasefire was reached in April. The strikes came after Israeli planes struck the southern suburbs of Beirut in retaliation for alleged Hezbollah attacks. Trump said he wants a provision in the deal to ensure Iran does not have the right to"develop or purchase, acquire or buy" nuclear weapons.

“I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate," Trump said, according to the outlet, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don’t need another one.

" Trump has said Netanyahu “won’t have any choice” but to accept whatever deal he negotiates with Iran. Israeli military says it struck Iranian targets Israel's military said early Monday local time that it struck Iranian military targets in the western and central parts of the country. It did not provide additional details about the strikes, which came hours after it said Iran launched missiles toward Israel. The IDF said it had intercepted the missiles from Iran.

Iran launched multiple barrages of missiles toward Israel on Sunday, according to the Israeli military, after Israeli warplanes struck the southern suburbs of Beirut in retaliation for alleged Hezbollah attacks, threatening to The Israel Defense Forces said it had detected missiles launched from Iran and activated air defense systems to intercept them. The U.S. military is monitoring the “active situation” between Iran and Israel, a U.S. official said.

Thus far there has been no U.S. involvement in defending against this round of Iranian missiles, the official said. The U.S. administration is pressing Iran to make a deal to end the war in the Middle East, which has strained the global economy and threatened a hunger crisis in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries.





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