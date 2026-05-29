Live Updates from Tuscaloosa Regional, 1-Seed Alabama vs. 4-Seed Alabama State

Score updates and analysis from the Sewell-Thomas Stadium at the Crimson Tide's opening game of the Tuscaloosa Regional against Alabama State.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - The 7-seeded Alabama baseball program opens NCAA Tournament play on Friday in the Tuscaloosa Regional. The Crimson Tide hosts Alabama State in the first postseason game in Tuscaloosa since 2023 and opts to put second team All-SEC honoree Tyler Fay on the mound to try to get the weekend started on a postive note.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Hornets twice this season in midweek games, once in Tuscaloosa and once in Montgomery. This game carries bigger stakes than a midweek skirmish as Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn looks for his first NCAA regional victory in charge of the program and more importantly the victor stays on the winner's side of the weekend's regional bracket.4:45 p.m. CT - The tarp is being rolled up andthe shower sems to have passed.

The sun is peaking through the clouds and the grounds crew is preparing the field for tonight's 6 p.m. CT start on SEC Network. 4:30 p.m. CT - There's a light shower in the area, and the tarp is on the field, but sunlight can easily be seen in the west. It doesn't look like the rain will delay the start time. 3-seed USC Upstate upset 2-seed Oklahoma State in the opening game of the Tuscaloosa Regional 8-5, sending the Cowboys into the sudden death portion of the double-elimination weekend.

Last Meeting : The Crimson Tide defeated Alabama State 13-4 on March 4 in Montgomery. Brady Neal hit two doubles, Justin Lebron hit a home run, and Alabama stole nine bases to outpace the Hornets. The two clubs played a closer game on Feb. 18 in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide winning 2-1 as freshman Eric Hines scored on a passed ball in the fifth inning to take the lead.

: The Crimson Tide was on the wrong end of a run-rule contest as Florida eliminated Alabama 13-3 in eight innings in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. Liam Peterson struck out 14 Alabama batters, and the Gators got the bats going in the middle innings, scoring two runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to take control. : The Hornets defeated Florida A&M 8-6 in the SWAC Championship game on Sunday.

Trey Callaway's three-run home run in the sixth inning gave Alabama State control as the Hornets amassed 13 hits on the afternoon. Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports.

In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.





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