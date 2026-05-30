Live Updates for Boston College Baseball's Elimination Game vs. LIU in Athens Regional

The Eagles and the Sharks are both coming off a loss in the first two games of the Regional, respectively.

At 12 p.m. ET, Boston College baseball will take on Long Island in Game 3 of the 2026 Athens Regional. It will be the first elimination game of the Regional, as the loser of the matchup will be sent home for good.

On Friday, in Game 1 of the Regional against third-seed Liberty, the second-seeded Eagles fumbled a 3-2 lead heading into the final inning, allowing the Flames to score two runs in the top of the ninth and After a rain delay postponed Game 2 to the following day, top-seeded Georgia — the No. 3 overall seed in the nation — finished its battering of the fourth-seeded Sharks by a final score of 18-2 Saturday morning.

Following BC’s bout with LIU, the Bulldogs will take on Liberty at 5 p.m. for a spot in the Regional final, and the loser of that game will then play the winner of the previous one to determine the other team in the final. Left-handed pitcher Tyler Mudd is getting the start for Boston College, while Long Island is going with right-handed pitcher Justin DeCastro . Hartsell is being pulled from the mound.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Kipp will take his place with LIU runners on first and second and one out on the board. Elijah Fairchild singles to left field, prompting Todd Interdonato to pull Tyler Mudd from the mound. Right-handed pitcher Chase Hartsell makes his way into the game, and if Fairchild scores, the run will belong to Mudd. Jake Kelleher knocks a double to right-center.

BC makes a pair of position changes, putting Ben Williams in center field and swapping out Carter Hendrickson for Colin Larson in left field. After a challenge by BC head coach Todd Interdonato, the umpires found that Dobrinski leaned into the pitch, resulting in a 10th strikeout for Mudd. Polubisnki is sent back to first. Tyler Mudd fans Nick Matson for his ninth strikeout of the game, which sets a new career-high for the graduate student.

Elijah Fairchild strikes out looking. Mudd matches his career-high with eight strikeouts, five of which came in the last two frames alone. Ryan Rivera reaches on a fielder's choice. Sorenson was thrown out at second.

Ty Mainolfi advances Solier to third with a sacrifice flyout to center. Left-handed pitcher Torin Kassebaum takes the mound for LIU's starter, Justin DeCastro. DeCastro's final line: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB. Mike Polubinski strikes out swinging on a low slider.

Tyler Mudd only had to throw nine pitches to get out of the inning. Julio Solier wears a pitch off his back, plating Wolff from third. The bases are loaded once again for Ty Mainolfi. Carter Hendrickson smacks a hard grounder to third for an infield single, juicing the bases.

Carter Hendrickson blasts a two-run homer over the left-field wall, snapping an 0-for-15 streak at the plate for the graduate outfielder. Gunnar Johnson advances both runners, Gallo to third and Wolff to second, with a sacrifice bunt. This is BC's style of play at its finest. After a challenge by the Sharks, Nick Wang was called out at first on the previous play.

Julio Solier clobbers a leadoff double to center field, which popped out of Nick Matson's glove at the wall. Last Outing, Long Island: The Sharks suffered a loss to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs 18-2 in Game 2 of the Athens Regional on Saturday morning. The Eagles suffered a 4-3 loss to the Liberty Flames in the opening game of the Athens Regional on Friday afternoon.

Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.





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