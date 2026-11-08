Live updates: Eagles host Giants in Week 9 matchup

Follow along for live updates as the Eagles look to snap a six-game skid while hosting the Giants.

The Eagles host the Giants in the Week 9 matchup. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Eagles host the first-place New York Giants in an NFC battle at the Linc on Sunday afternoon.

Let’s get to our predictions:I’m not sure how good the Giants are, but I do know how bad the Eagles are. Really bad. Seems like John Harbaugh has done a nice job transforming the Giants’ culture from losing to winning almost overnight. The Giants are 4-2-1, just the second time in the last decade they’ve had a winning record eight games into a season.

Also read Eagles-Giants matchups to watch in Week 9

This is the first time the Eagles and Giants will meet with the Giants at least two games over .500 and the Eagles at least two games under .500 since 2016, when the Giants were 10-4 going into a late-season game against the Eagles at the Linc and the Eagles were 5-9. The Eagles won that one 24-19 behind Carson Wentz, who was teammates with current Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota earlier this year.

Anyway, hopefully Joe Milton injects some life into the offense, but I just don’t think the Eagles are good enough to beat anybody right now. Seven in a row? Really? Really.

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Have I lost my mind? Maybe. But I have a gut feeling about this game that the Eagles are going to snap their losing streak. This is not a prediction that they’re about to turn around their season or that Joe Milton is some sort of great answer.

Just that inserting Milton into the offense will provide a bit of a spark and the Eagles will finally be able to scrape out a low-scoring game against another QB who wasn’t with his team when the year began. The Giants have been playing tough, but I’m not a real believer.

We know the Giants are going to blitz the heck out of the Eagles, but at least Milton will be able to get away from some of that pressure and give the Eagles a chance to create. The Giants might not have Cam Skattebo, which would really hurt their offense and make them more one-dimensional. If that’s the case, then the Eagles might actually be able to finally get some pressure on the QB.

If the Eagles win this game, the defense will probably have to force a couple turnovers and I think they can finally do that. Is this the wisest prediction of the year? No way. I don’t really want to pick the Eagles but I’m going with my gut.

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A win before the bye week — a win that should not change any decisions ahead of the trade deadline.