Live updates: Bitcoin ETFs bled cash Monday while every other crypto ETF gained

Ether, XRP, Solana and Hyperliquid funds all took in money, but bitcoin's outflow was really just Grayscale's GBTC.

Ether, XRP, Solana and Hyperliquid funds all took in money, but bitcoin's outflow was really just Grayscale's GBTC US spot bitcoin ETFs lost a net $64 million on Monday, even as spot ETFs for ether, XRP, Solana and Hyperliquid all pulled in fresh cash.

On the surface, that looks like a clean rotation out of bitcoin and into everything else. Ether funds gained $22.5 million, Hyperliquid funds $17.2 million, and the XRP and Solana funds about $2.8 million each. That tracks Monday's price action, where the alts ran well ahead of bitcoin, with XRP up about 7%, Solana 6% and Hyperliquid 11% on the day. The flows followed the tape.

Unknown block type "image", specify a component for it in the `components.types` prop It is worth keeping the scale in mind. Bitcoin ETFs still hold about $83 billion in assets, against roughly $10 billion for ether and around $1 billion each for the XRP, Solana and Hyperliquid products. The bitcoin number needs a second look. The outflow was not broad, as BlackRock's IBIT, the largest fund, actually took in $66 million.

The net loss came almost entirely from Grayscale's GBTC, the high-fee legacy trust that has been shedding assets since these funds launched, which lost $124 million on the day. Strip out GBTC and bitcoin ETFs had an ordinary session Unknown block type "image", specify a component for it in the `components.types` prop The real question is durability. If the altcoin ETFs keep drawing inflows once GBTC's drag fades, the rotation is real.

If not, Monday was a blip dressed up as a trend. CEX Volumes Drop to Lowest Since September 2024 as RWA Perps Hit Record High In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high. In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024.

RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high. In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high. Live markets: Bitcoin gives back some gains as SpaceX's post-IPO rally extends to 40%





CoinDesk / 🏆 291. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Institutional Demand for XRP Grows Amid Crypto Market DeclineWhile the broader cryptocurrency market faces bearish sentiment and significant outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, institutional investment in XRP continues to rise steadily. Weekly net inflows for XRP-backed products have remained positive over recent weeks, contrasting with the $319 million outflow from Bitcoin ETFs. The SEC's approval of T. Rowe Price's Active Crypto ETF, which includes XRP alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum, further supports its institutional adoption. Other cryptocurrencies like Zcash, Toncoin, and Shiba Inu are also analyzed for price trends on June 13.

Read more »

Spain vs Cape Verde Predictions, Picks & Odds — Monday, June 15 World Cup MatchGet the best Spain vs. Cape Verde predictions ahead of Monday's Group H clash. Free World Cup picks for June 15.

Read more »

Belgium vs Egypt Predictions, Picks & Odds — Monday, June 15 World Cup MatchGet the best Belgium vs. Egypt predictions ahead of Monday's Group G opener. Free World Cup picks for June 15.

Read more »

LIVE COVERAGE: Storms in San Antonio, Hill Country during Flash Flood Warning; heavy rainfall expected MondayA Flash Flood Warning has been issued for San Antonio as heavy rainfall moved south on Monday morning.

Read more »