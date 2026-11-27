Neighborhoods throughout the Philadelphia region are cleaning up after a powerful storm brought flooding and intense winds Thursday. Get live updates.

Neighborhoods throughout the Philadelphia region are cleaning up after an intense storm brought flooding and intense winds Thursday. Get live updates. A powerful storm wreaked havoc on the Philadelphia region on Thanksgiving causing coastal flooding, power outages and fallen trees.

New Jersey was under a state of emergency and Atlantic City residents were urged to evacuate before the storm hit. Neighborhoods throughout the Philadelphia region are cleaning up after a powerful storm brought flooding and intense winds Thursday. Get live updates. More and more neighbors are seeing their power restored after Thursday's powerful storm.

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Boil water advisory in effect for West Philadelphia neighborhoods A boil water advisory has been issued for residents in West Philadelphia on Thursday night, according to the Philadelphia Water Department. This includes Wynnefield Heights, Wynnefield, Overbrook Farms, Green Hill Farms, Overbrook, Overbrook Park, Morris Park and sections of Carroll Park, Haddington, West Parkside and West Fairmount Park. You should boil your water before drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing formula.