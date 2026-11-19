Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has taken the name Leo XIV after being elected as the first American pope in history. Follow along for live updates.

The first American pope in history, who has taken the name Leo XIV, has stepped out onto the balcony at St. Peter's Basilica. Pope Leo XIV became the leader of the Catholic Church on May 8, 2025, becoming the first pope to ever have been born in the United States.

Here’s what you need to know. Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, an American missionary from Chicago who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of theOne hundred thirty-three cardinal electors gathered for the conclave to elect a new pope to follow Pope Francis, who died April 21.

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Mozambique's President-elect, Daniel Chapo, left, and his wife, Gueta Chapo, leave after the presidential inauguration ceremony in Maputo, Mozambique, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. Mozambique President Daniel Chapo said it was “with joy and jubilation that the people and government of the Republic of Mozambique received the happy news of his election. ” Mozambique, once a colony of Portugal, has nearly 9 million Catholics.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said in a Facebook post, “I wish a Pontificate filled with achievements and blessings, under the sign of interreligious dialogue, peace and human brotherhood,” The West African nation, while predominantly Muslim, has a significant Catholic minority. Kenya’s Archbishop Anthony Muheria said Pope Leo XIV has visited Kenya “many times,” remembering him as “a very pleasant person and a good listener. ” Catholics in Kenya make up the second largest denomination.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV waves to faithful and pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican shortly after his election, Thursday, May 8, 2025. Joseph Farrell, the vicar general of the order of St. Augustine, shared some fun facts about his friend, the former Cardinal Robert Prevost.

For one, the new pope is known as"the fastest on text," Farrell said, noting that his friend is always immediately answering his phone because he doesn't want to keep people waiting for a reply. Farrell said he isn't sure why his friend chose"Leo" as his papal name, but pointed out that Leo XIII was a supporter of social rights, particularly worker's rights.

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Pope Leo XIV's Chicago ties feed into huge wave of social media reactions Pope Leo XIV, a Chicago native, was elected in the 2025 papal conclave in a historic first. NBC Chicago's Mary Ann Ahern reports. Chicago-area residents took great pride in the news, welcoming his papacy and celebrating his roots in the Midwest.

“An historic moment as we witness the first American leading the Catholic Church,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

“Hailing from Chicago, Pope Leo XIV ushers in a new chapter that I join those in our state welcoming in at a time when we need compassion, unity and peace. ”, the American Robert Prevost, said “Peace be with you” in his first words as pope, offering a message of peace and dialogue “without fear. ”uttered from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, Leo emphasized a message of peace, dialogue and missionary evangelization.

He wore the traditional red cape of the papacy — a cape that Francis had eschewed on his election in 2013. He spoke in Italian and then switched to Spanish, recalling his many years spent as a missionary and then archbishop of Chiclayo, Peru. He thanked the city of Chiclayo in his first papal address. The last pope to take the name Leo was Leo XIII, an Italian who led the church from 1878 to 1903.

That Leo softened the church’s confrontational stance toward modernity, especially science and politics, and laid the foundation for modern Catholic social thought, most famously with his 1891 encyclical Rerum Novarum, which addressed workers’ rights and capitalism. Pope Leo XIV became the leader of the Catholic Church on May 8, 2025, becoming the first pope to ever have been born in the United States. Here’s what you need to know.

Kurt Martens, who teaches at The Catholic University of America in Washington, said Robert Prevost’s choice of the name of Leo XIV, referencing XIII and his foundational encyclical on social teaching — suggests continuity with the church’s direction under Pope Francis. Martens said references in Leo XIV’s speech to embracing the whole world as well as synodality are more signs that the new pope will continue to focus on the poor and those on the margins of societies.

“I think a lot of us had a question mark when they elected an American, and then he selected the name Pope Leo XIV,” said Natalia Imperatori-Lee, the chair of religious studies at Manhattan University. “It really means to me he will continue the work of Leo XXIII. ” The name “is a deep sign of commitment to social issues," said Imperatori-Lee.

“I think this pope is saying something about social justice, by choosing this name, that it is going to be a priority. He is continuing a lot of Francis’ ministry. ” As Cardinal, Prevost was known to have aligned closely with Pope Francis’ vision for the Church, with a focus on outreach to migrants and impoverished people. Pope Francis clearly had his eye on Prevost and in many ways saw him as his heir apparent.

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He brought Prevost to the Vatican in 2023 to serve as the powerful head of the office that vets bishop nominations from around the world, one of the most important jobs in the Catholic Church. During his time in that role he presided over one of Francis' most revolutionary reforms when he added three women to the voting bloc that decides which bishop nominations to forward to the pontiff.

Pope Francis’ funeral was held Saturday at the Vatican with over 50,000 people in attentive in St. Peter’s Square. In January, Francis elevated him into the senior ranks of cardinals.

As a result, Prevost had a prominence going into the conclave that few other cardinals had.

"For now we can only state, but state with certainty, that the cardinals have chosen someone committed to the reforms Pope Francis began," Leo was formerly the prior general, or leader, of the Order of St. Augustine, which was formed in the 13th century as a community of “mendicant” friars — dedicated to poverty, service and evangelization. The requirements and ethos of the order are traced to the fifth century St. Augustine of Hippo, one of the theological and devotional giants of early Christianity.

A core value in their rule is to “live together in harmony, being of one mind and one heart on the way to God. ” Joseph Farrell, Vicar General of the Order of St. Augustine, spoke of Pope Leo’s character and described him as “humble” and a great role model. Speaking to NBC News' Tom Llamas last week in Rome, the archbishop of Philadelphia, Nelson Jesus Pérez, said his colleague was"a great gift to the church and the world.

", he shared a post from the National Catholic Reporter, repeating the headline:"JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others," in which Some conservative commentators have already seized on his posts, NBC News reported. Laura Loomer, a far-right commentator who has been influential with Trump, published a series of posts decrying Leo's politics.

"Just another Marxist puppet in the Vatican," she wrote. Prevost had been a leading candidate except for his nationality. There had long been a taboo against a U.S. pope, given the geopolitical power already wielded by the United States in the secular sphere. But Prevost, a Chicago native, was seemingly eligible also because he’s a Peruvian citizen and lived for years in Peru.

It might be the newly anointed Pope Leo XIV’s day, but a seagull chick stole the hearts of people around the world after it teetered next to the chimney shortly before the conclave’s white smoke appeared.