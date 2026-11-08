Live Tinted’s Founder Says This Is How To Get a ”Lit-From-Within” Glow for Diwali

E! exclusively spoke with Deepica Mutyala, founder of Live Tinted, about how to achieve a 'luminous' glow for Diwali, and how she formulates her unique & purposeful products.

about her partnership with Ulta, the best products to get a luminous Diwali glow, plus her commitment to purposeful formulas and inclusive shade ranges. Deepica shared, "It's honestly such a full-circle moment!

When we launched at Ulta Beauty in 2021 as its first South Asian-founded makeup brand, it was a milestone I never could have imagined growing up. Five years later, we're one of Ulta's fastest-growing prestige cosmetics brands!

Also read What is Diwali, the Festival of Lights, and how is it celebrated?

" "Hosting one of the beauty industry's largest Diwali celebrations alongside Ulta's leadership this year was incredibly meaningful. Seeing nearly 200 people from across beauty, fashion, and entertainment come together to celebrate my culture reminded me just how far we've come and what's possible for the next generation of founders," she added. HUEBEAM Gradient Blushing Bronzer for warmth and dimension. It's my favorite combination for a fresh, luminous look that still feels like your skin!

" is what she'd recommend trying out first: "I love it because it combines skincare, SPF 50 protection, and beautiful, natural-looking coverage in one easy step. It's the perfect everyday product and really represents our mission of creating beauty that works for everyone, from the lightest to the deepest skin tones!

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"Of the HUEBEAM Gradient Blushing Bronzer, Deepica added, "I love that it gives you warmth and a beautiful flush of color in one product. My favorite tip is to swirl your brush across the gradient for, or focus on individual shades to customize your look. Apply it to the high points of your cheeks and blend upward for a naturally lifted finish!

""That glow comes from feeling happy, confident, and surrounded by the people I love! Diwali has always been such a special time to celebrate family, culture, and new beginnings. Hosting our Diwali celebration with Ulta Beauty this year and seeing so many people from different backgrounds come together was such a beautiful reminder of what makes this holiday so meaningful to me!

But if we're talking about an external glow, it has to be ourWhat is your product development process like, especially when creating products to work for a wide range of shades?

"Everything starts with listening to our community and identifying real gaps in the beauty industry. Live Tinted was created for everyone, from light to the deep skin tones, and that philosophy guides every product we develop. We're incredibly intentional about shades, undertones, formulas, and how products perform across different complexions. Our goal is to createwith a blurred, soft-matte finish.

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Available in a range of shades, it still feels lightweight on the skin thanks to the hydrating skincare ingredients.to areas of discoloration, like under the eyes or around the mouth, and gently blend before applying your foundation or concealer. It comes in five shades designed to address different skin tones and discoloration concerns, so there's an option for everyone! The goal is to neutralize discoloration rather than cover it with layers of makeup.

Color correcting is actually what started my entire journey and ultimately inspired me to create Live Tinted!

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