LIVE: Texas runoff election results for U.S. Senate and other North Texas key races

Texas voters went back to the polls on Tuesday to decide some major runoff races, including the widely watched Republican race for United States Senate between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton.

Texas runoff election results are coming in for the high-stakes GOP Senate race between incumbent John Cornyn and Ken Paxton. The winner of the Republican contest will face Democrat James Talarico in the November general election.

Texas voters went back to the polls on Tuesday to decide some major races, including the widely watched Republican runoff for United States Senate and a heated congressional contest in Dallas County. Texas will decide its Republican nominee for Senate, its nominees for state attorney general, and several other races during today's runoff elections. FOX 4's political team has more on what you need to know. Incumbent Sen.

John Cornyn is fighting for a fifth term in office against Ken Paxton, who has President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Other key races include the Republican runoff for Texas Attorney General between candidates Mayes Middleton and incumbent U.S. Rep. Chip Roy. Middleton, who led the field in the first round of voting, self-funded his campaign.

He is heavily favored to win. In North Texas, Democrats Colin Allred and Julie Johnson are facing off for the newly drawn 33rd Congressional District in Dallas County. Johnson currently serves in District 32 but is trying to get reelected in District 33 because of the recent redistricting. Allred held the seat before his failed Senate campaign in 2024.

FOX 4 News will have streaming coverage of election night with hosts Steven Dial, Shaun Rabb, and Casey Stegall. Watch live after the polls close at 7 p.m.





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