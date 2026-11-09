Live Streamed Funeral and Procession for Fallen North Royalton Firefighter Ryan Milligan

A live stream of the funeral and procession for Firefighter Ryan Milligan, who died in the line of duty in Ohio, is scheduled for Monday morning. The service honors the 36-year-old firefighter and offers the community a chance to show support.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio - The procession and funeral for North Royalton Firefighter Ryan Milligan will take place Monday morning. 19 News will stream the funeral and procession live.

Firefighter Milligan was killed in the line of duty on Monday, Nov. 2, while battling a house fire in the 2100 block of West Royalton Rd. in Broadview Heights. Firefighter Milligan, 36, of Seven Hills, leaves behind a wife and two young children. A second firefighter, Andrew Protsman, 38, of Parma, suffered serious injuries in that same fire and remains hospitalized.

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Funeral and procession The funeral service for Firefighter Milligan will be held at 11 a.m. at Grace Church on Pearl Road in Middleburg Heights. The procession to the church will begin around 9 a.m. from Busch Funeral and Crematory Services, located at 7501 Ridge Rd. in Parma. Below is the procession route: Travel south on Ridge Road to Route 82 in North Royalton. Turn west onto Route 82, passing the North Royalton fire station.

Continue west on Route 82 to York Road. Turn north onto York Road, passing the second North Royalton fire station. Turn west onto Sprague Road. Turn right onto Pearl Road and continue to Grace Church in Middleburg Heights.

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Following the funeral service at Grace Church, the procession will: Turn right onto Pearl Road and continue to West 130th Street. Turn north onto West 130th Street to Brookpark Road. Turn west onto Brookpark Road and continue to Holy Cross Cemetery. Community members are invited to line the procession route to show their support for Milligan’s family and friends, fellow firefighters and the entire fire service community.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the United States flag and the State of Ohio flag to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Firefighter Milligan’s funeral. Investigation of the deadly fire The State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau is leading the investigation into the fire, which is being conducted in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives .

The cause of the fire remains undetermined In addition to firefighters from North Royalton and Broadview Heights, firefighters from Seven Hills and Brecksville were also on the scene of the deadly fire. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: North Royalton firefighter dies in line of duty, 2nd firefighter seriously injured Procession for North Royalton firefighter killed in the line of duty, governor orders flags lowered Community honors North Royalton firefighter Ryan Milligan