Live Score Updates For USC-North Carolina Super Regional Game Two

The USC Trojans and North Carolina Tar Heels are set to face on Saturday in game two of the Super Regional in Chapel Hill. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.

USC pitcher Mason Edwards throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images The USC Trojans and North Carolina Tar Heels are set to face on Saturday in game two of the Super Regionalin game one on Friday and now find themselves one win away from making it to the College World Series.

Below are live updates for game two. Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Colin Hynek reacts after making it to second base against the USC Trojans in the fourth inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn ImagesThe Trojans enter Saturday’s game with an overall record of 48-16 with a mark of 20-10 in Big Ten conference play.

USC made their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance this season, earning the No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional hosted by the top seed in the regional, the Texas A&M Aggies. After USC lost their opening game in that double-elimination regional, they caught fire. The Trojans won four straight games in three days, beating Lamar, Texas State, and then Texas A&M twice in the regional championship to advance to the Super Regional.

North Carolina is the No. 5 ranked team in the country and came into this Super Regional as the heavy favorite over USC with a record of 48-12-1 and an ACC conference record of 22-8. The Tar Heels are now on the brink of elimination and will have to beat USC in back-to-back games to survive this best-of-three series.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Matthew Matthijs pitches the ball to the USC Trojans during the seventh inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn ImagesDespite North Carolina being the ones on the ropes in game two, they still have better odds than USC to win the national championship. The Tar Heels have the fifth best odds at +750.

USC is behind them with the sixth best odds at +950. USC is one of the most historic college baseball programs in the country. They have won 12 national championships, with the last one coming in 1998. Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Andrew Johnson pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the seventh inning at Boshamer Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images From 2016-2024, USC failed to make it to the NCAA Tournment. They have now qualified in two consecutive seasons. Last year, they were knocked out in the opening regional hosted by the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis. Now, USC is 27 outs away from getting back to the College World Series for the first time since 2001.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports.

In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team.

Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.





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