A Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of Northeast Florida with the greatest flooding risk focused along tidal areas near high tide, especially downtown Jacksonville southward.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of Northeast Florida with the greatest flooding risk focused along tidal areas near high tide, especially downtown Jacksonville southward.

Heavier rains are shifting north into Southeast Georgia today, but coastal and river levels remain elevated, expect minor to moderate tidal flooding and localized major flooding in spots mostly focused in Putnam and Flagler counties. Detailed forecast Rain: Overall rain chances drop over northeast FL today as the main heavier rain shifts north into southeast GA. Additional rainfall of about 1–2 inches is possible locally; southeast GA could see 1.5–2.5 inches in places.

Also read Flood Watch Issued for Northeast Florida as Heavy Rain Expected

Flood watches/warnings: Flood Watch in effect . Coastal Flood Warning expanded to include the St. Johns River from downtown JAX southward. Tidal surge and runoff will keep water levels elevated. Tides/coast: Minor to moderate tidal flooding most likely along the NE FL coast and Intracoastal Waterway today; moderate flooding from downtown JAX southward; localized major flooding possible in parts of Putnam and Flagler counties.

Impacts worst near high tide cycles and may persist for several days. Wind & marine: Wind Advisory for coastal areas ends this morning, but marine hazards persist — High Surf Advisory and very high rip current risk at all local beaches into tonight. Gale Warning for local Atlantic waters through Saturday morning, then Small Craft Advisory continuing into tonight.

Advertisement

Sky & temps: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers at times; inland SE GA may remain overcast and cooler , NE FL could reach lower 70s. Tonight: Pressure gradient weakens; light south/southwest winds develop. Expect low stratus and areas of fog . Lows: upper 50s–60s inland, lower 60s near coast.

Local impacts Commuting: Expect slowdowns and localized street flooding near low-lying underpasses and along I‑95 exit ramps — allow extra travel time and watch for standing water. Tidal neighborhoods & businesses: Repeated high-tide cycles will push water into low-lying coastal neighborhoods and marinas; businesses on ground floors and parking areas near the Intracoastal may see inundation. River rise: St. Johns River levels will remain elevated; riverside roads and low bridges may be affected.

Boaters should expect hazardous conditions and consider delaying plans. Beaches & swimmers: Very high rip current risk and high surf — beachgoers should avoid swimming; lifeguards and beach patrols will be busy. Agriculture & outdoor work: Soils already saturated in some spots; additional rain and tidal flooding risk can damage low-lying crops and delay fieldwork. Marine operations & ports: Gale conditions offshore and small-craft advisories will disrupt local fishing and small-boat transit; merchant traffic should monitor port advisories.