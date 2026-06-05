LIVE: Police chase underway in Los Angeles County

The pursuit of a suspect in a stolen truck is underway in Los Angeles County. Stu Mundel reports from SkyFox.

The pursuit of a suspect in a stolen truck is underway in Los Angeles County . Stu Mundel reports from SkyFOX. The pursuit was initiated in Fontana as authorities continued to follow the suspect on the 10 Freeway from San Bernardino County to Los Angeles County .

A suspect in a stolen vehicle led officers on a two-county police chase on Friday, June 5. Aerial images from SkyFOX showed the suspect traveling at high speeds and at times, with both hands off the steering wheel. The pursuit then continued, moving westbound from the 10 to 101 freeways where the suspect got off the freeway and onto main streets in Chinatown and southbound to downtown LA and to East Los Angeles.

The pursuit of a stolen vehicle began in Fontana and moved into Los Angeles on Friday afternoon. By 1:15 p.m., officials shifted into tracking mode. SkyFOX showed the moment when the California Highway Patrol attempted a PIT maneuver.

However, the suspect did not comply and kept going. This story was written with information from local law enforcement officals and Stu Mundel's live reporting from SkyFOX.





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