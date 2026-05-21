Live Nation Divorce From Ticketmaster May Fix Live Music Antitrust

The US states have officially asked to break up Live Nation from Ticketmaster, urging the judge to force Live Nation to sell Ticketmaster on antitrust grounds. The states have also demanded 'structural remedies,' including divesting certain amphitheaters and awarding excessive profits to residents of the plaintiff states and transfer of 'ill-gotten profits.'

The Live Nation must be broken up from Ticketmaster , state attorneys general told a federal judge Thursday, weeks after a blockbuster jury verdict that the music giant is an illegal monopoly.

* Co-ordinated effort by several states to address antitrust concerns * A coalition of dozens of states argue in a hotly-anticipated legal brief that the only way to fix the live music business is to force Live Nation to sell Ticketmaster. * Implemented legal proceedings to address antitrust concerns; trial outcome * The Department of Justice and dozens of states sued Live Nation in 2024, claiming the company had grown into a monopoly that dominates live music: ‘It is time to break it up,’ said then-attorney general Merrick Garland.

* A week after the case went to trial in March, the DOJ agreed to a surprise settlement that did not require such a breakup. However, dozens of states said the deal was insufficient, and instead pushed ahead with the trial, with the goal of splitting Ticketmaster from Live Nation.

* **Punitive and financial damages sought** * On April 15, jurors handed Live Nation a total defeat—finding that the company had illegally monopolized the market for ticketing services and the use of amphitheaters, and that it had illegally tied the use of its venues to its concert promotion services. * Now, a month later, the states have made it official in asking the judge to impose ‘structural remedies’ that require Live Nation’s ‘divestiture’ of Ticketmaster.

* **String of demands** * The states asked the judge to order Live Nation to divest ‘a sufficient number’ of large amphitheaters, as well as put limits or prohibitions on the company in acquiring such venues in the future. * They also asked for money damages for overcharges on ticketing fees paid by residents of the Plaintiff States and the transfer of ‘ill-gotten profits derived from ticketing fees’ during the time of the ‘unlawful monopoly.





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Live Nation Ticketmaster Antitrust Monopoly Divestiture Divestiture Of Ticketmaster Structural Remedies Monopolized Market Monopolized The Market For Ticketing Services Illegally Tied The Use Of Venues To Concert Pr Unlawful Monopoly Extensive Damages 'Ill-Gotten Profits'

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