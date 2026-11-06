Live Music Executives at SummerStage and OCESA Share Booking Strategies

SummerStage's Erika Elliott and OCESA's Guillermo Parra describe how free festivals and Mexico's top promoter handle rising artist fees, climate disruptions and travel rules.

Live music executives at SummerStage in New York and the Mexican promoter OCESA are reshaping how audiences experience concerts, based on interviews that cover a milestone season in New York and a strong 2026 midyear run in Mexico. SummerStage executive artistic director Erika Elliott and OCESA international events director Guillermo Parra explained the strategies behind their organizations' recent achievements.

SummerStage marked 40 years of providing free concerts for New Yorkers, while OCESA finished at No. 3 on the Billboard Boxscore 2026 midyear promoters chart with $559.5 million grossed, behind only Live Nation and AEG. Both leaders said artist demand, rising fees and shifting travel and climate conditions are now shaping their booking decisions.

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SummerStage Celebrates 40 Years of Free New York Concerts

SummerStage celebrated its 40th anniversary with a season that Erika Elliott described as monumental, supported by funders who provided additional resources for the milestone. Elliott said the extra support gave the festival a chance to look back and also look forward.

The lineup included shows with what Elliott called important cultural icons and distinctly New York people, including La India, Angélique Kidjo and Laurie Anderson. She described those bookings as intentional and tied to the festival's identity.

Programming also reflected the diversity of the five boroughs. Elliott said no other festival is doing a Taiwanese day, a dedicated C-pop day, or a day fully focused on Morocco.

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A major moment came in June, when the next-gen jam band Goose performed a surprise pop-up show in Central Park the night after two Madison Square Garden gigs. Elliott called it a big coup, saying a band at that level had asked to do a show with SummerStage because of the relationship and reputation the festival has built.

OCESA Turns Mexico Demand Into Major Stadium Results

OCESA's greatest recent achievement is turning the extraordinary demand for live music in Mexico into unforgettable fan experiences, according to Guillermo Parra. He said the promoter's results rest on consistent delivery at a very large scale.

Parra pointed to Shakira's 13 sold-out shows and Bad Bunny's eight-date run at Estadio GNP Seguros as powerful examples, alongside major engagements by BTS, The Weeknd and AC/DC. He said these outcomes reflect years of building trust with artists, developing specialized teams and investing in venues.

Shakira made history at the Mexico City stadium formerly known as Foro Sol by becoming the artist with the most performances in a single tour at the venue. She sold 721,000 tickets across 13 shows, according to Billboard Boxscore.

Bad Bunny's eight sold-out shows at the stadium in December 2025 brought in $88 million from 518,000 tickets sold. Only Madrid hosted more dates for his world tour, and Parra said these results reinforce Mexico's importance to global touring.

Parra's favorite musical moment of the past year and a half was Oasis' return to Mexico. He said the two nights at Estadio GNP Seguros carried an extraordinary sense of anticipation, and hearing the crowd sing those songs together was unforgettable for longtime and younger fans alike.

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Artist Fees, Climate and Travel Rules Shape Booking Limits

The main booking constraints cited by Erika Elliott are rising artist fees, climate-related disruptions and partial travel bans on countries like Nigeria. Elliott said these pressures limit which artists SummerStage can bring to New York audiences.

Elliott acknowledged that SummerStage does not depend on ticket sales, which she called an enviable position. She also pointed to the competitive landscape for nonprofits, saying the budget has always increased a little but does not always keep up with the increase in artists' fees.

Climate change has also created new obstacles for the outdoor festival. SummerStage was not able to present Mavis Staples' July show because of smoke and poor air quality, a trend Elliott said never used to happen. The festival is updating its process every year and looks for guidance from the city when possible.

Changes in the political climate have affected booking as well. Elliott said travel restrictions change the ability to book artists who deserve to play, and that it is really unfortunate not to let an artist perform in the country, especially artists who have performed there before.

Parra said global touring infrastructure for live music must keep pace with the worldwide growth of Latin artists. 'The audience is there,' he noted, but reaching more fans requires suitable venues, experienced local teams and touring routes that make economic sense, particularly beyond the largest cities.

Elliott, a self-described optimist who has been a SummerStage veteran for 22 years and has served as executive artistic director since 2015, said the job lets her bring music, artists and communities together for free across all five boroughs. She added that the festival has a legacy to build on for its 80th anniversary.