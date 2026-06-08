Live Match or Watch Party? 5 Outfits to Sport During the World Cup

Olé, olé, olé!

The World Cup has always been more than just a soccer tournament. While the games inspire frenzied fandom across the globe and transform star athletes into mega-celebs, they have also delivered their fair share of iconic fashion moments.

Who could forget the early-aughts era of Victoria Beckham and her fellow WAGs, arriving at matches in tiny shorts and oversized sunglasses? With the championship being held in the United States this summer, the style stakes are poised to be higher than ever. Expect a crowd that’s just as interested in the scene off the pitch as the action on it.

NUREMBERG, GERMANY - JUNE 15: Singer Cheryl Tweedy the girlfriend of Ashley Cole, Victoria Beckham the wife of England Captain David Beckham, and their son, Romeo attend the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Group B match between England and Trinidad and Tobago at the Frankenstadion on June 15, 2006 in Nuremberg, Germany. RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Rihanna attends the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Estadio Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Fortunately, dressing for the occasion has never been easier. Sportswear giants like Nike and Adidas have released limited-edition collections inspired by the tournament, while brands—including Levi’s—are getting in on the game with collaborative capsules. Luxury labels, too, have embraced the growing intersection of fashion and football: Loewe, Miu Miu, and Wales Bonner have all created sporty pieces that will feel equally cool in the stands or at a watch party.

Argentina fans will love the Adidas spin on a one-shouldered soccer jersey. Wear it with a sporty nylon skirt and mesh sandals. A capsule collection from Levi’s offers the best in team-themed baby tees. Pair one with oversized shorts from Loewe and soccer-inspired sneakers.

Portugal fans can serve a dose of patriotic pride with Puma’s red and white pullover. Swishy shorts and Salomon Mary Janes finish the look with style. Miu Miu’s jersey-style mini dress was made to make a pitch-side statement. Up the ante with an oversized visor and of-the-moment silver sneakers.





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