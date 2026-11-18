A Jacksonville city council member is hosting a meeting Wednesday to discuss a new approach to tackling the city’s affordable housing shortage

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan and City Council Member Rahman Johnson are introducing a new approach to tackling the city’s affordable housing shortage, one that would put churches, synagogues and other religious institutions at the center of the solution.

What is YIGBY?

Also read Mother Sues After Son Shot by Jacksonville Officer During Mental Health Crisis

“Yes in God’s Backyard”, known as YIGBY is a proposed legislative framework that would allow qualifying religious institutions to develop affordable housing on their underutilized properties. The concept builds on the idea that religious organizations often own parcels of land in established neighborhoods that sit largely unused land that could be transformed into affordable housing units without displacing existing communities.

The proposal builds upon existing Florida law and would establish a local development pathway specifically for smaller religious properties of three acres or less.

Advertisement

“Making Jacksonville more affordable means finding new solutions and building stronger partnerships,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “Our faith communities have always been part of Jacksonville’s strength. This proposal gives us an opportunity to explore how their land can help more families find safe, affordable homes. ” What the proposal includes Under the proposal, qualifying religious institutions could create affordable housing opportunities on properties three acres or less.

Key details include: At least 40 percent of rental units would be reserved for households earning no more than 80 percent of the Area Median Income for 30 years Density flexibility and a streamlined administrative review process would be established Affordability standards and neighborhood protections would be maintained Individual projects would still be subject to financing, infrastructure and development requirements The legislation would remove unnecessary development barriers without establishing a new city-funded housing construction program What will be discussed The public meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 18th at 11 a.m. in the Henry Cook Room at City Hall at St. James, located at 117 West Duval Street in Jacksonville.

The meeting is an opportunity for faith leaders, housing advocates, developers, community stakeholders and residents to review the proposal, ask questions and help shape the legislation. The discussion will also cover eligibility requirements, development standards, zoning considerations and the approval process. Why it matters Jacksonville has been grappling with an affordable housing shortage for years, with rising rents and home prices pushing many residents out of neighborhoods they have called home for decades.

YIGBY represents one potential tool in a broader effort to increase the supply of affordable units across the city.