The Sooners can finish the regular season on a four-game winning streak with a victory over the Tigers in Columbia.

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis celebrates after making a play against Mississippi State. | Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect COLUMBIA, Mo.

— Sooners on SI offers real-time observations throughout Saturday’s contest between No. 17 Oklahoma and No. 23 Missouri from Faurot Field. Just keep your browser open and refresh often. Receiver Parker Livingstone and defensive lineman Kenny Ozowalu were both upgraded to available for the contest against the Tigers. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. This is the Sooners’ first trip to Faurot Field since Missouri finished the renovations to the north end zone.