Hegseth calls impeachment bid sabotage at first Pentagon briefing since May

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held his first Pentagon news conference in six months and denounced Rep. Thomas Massie's impeachment resolution as sabotage, as the House weighs a possible vote.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held his first Pentagon news conference since May on Tuesday and launched a fiery attack on Rep. Thomas Massie over the Kentucky Republican's bid to impeach him, calling the lawmaker a rogue legislator and accusing him of sabotage.

Hegseth insisted he has done nothing worthy of becoming just the third cabinet official in US history to be impeached. This is not patriotism. This is sabotage, he said. The impeachment resolution, filed in the House on Monday by Massie, sets the stage for a dramatic vote on whether to remove a prominent Trump administration figure.

Also read Hegseth is set for his first Pentagon news conference since May as he faces possible impeachment

Impeachment Resolution Focuses On Iran War

A vote could come by midweek, possibly later Tuesday, though next steps remain highly uncertain. Massie said Hegseth's actions amount to high crimes and misdemeanors and that his leadership at the Pentagon warrants impeachment. The resolution largely focuses on the more than eight-month-old war against Iran, but also references Hegseth's role in military actions in Yemen against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and in Venezuela.

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Hegseth argued that impeachment was not a proper remedy for policy disagreements and that his critics should pursue legislation instead. If Massie's attempt succeeds, Hegseth said, a single rogue legislator, loaded with personal animus for the president, can attempt to veto national security decisions made by the duly elected commander in chief.

He added that history will judge the Iran war quite differently than conventional wisdom, and said of President Donald Trump: He did not kick the can; he kicked their teeth in. The briefing was Hegseth's first since May even as the US military has kept up intermittent operations against Iran and fatal strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in Latin America. Hegseth, who has said the news conference would focus on the impeachment threat, is gearing up for a fight.

Hegseth Launches Social Media Blitz Defense

He launched a social media blitz and said he is ready to defend his and Trump's actions from politically motivated people. There's a lot of politically motivated people who may have substantial policy disagreements, but their disagreements are with success, Hegseth told reporters Monday after a speech at the Naval War College in Rhode Island. He added that if we want to litigate the military actions the Trump administration has taken, I'm happy to do it all day long.

He also released a video on social media last week arguing that impeachment would be all about the politics of personal destruction and that it won't work with me. You can rest assured of that. Afterward, scores of Pentagon political appointees posted images of Hegseth emblazoned with the words, Stand. Fight.

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Defend the Republic. Sean Parnell, the Pentagon's top spokesman, released a statement saying that despite threats of sham witch hunts from Democrats, Hegseth is 100% committed to leading the Department until the end of President Trump's term in office. Massie, who lost his primary to a Trump-backed opponent, took the unusual step of campaigning against Hegseth earlier this year.

House Vote Puts Pressure On Republicans

Hegseth, who took the unprecedented step of campaigning against Massie's reelection bid while leading the US military, now faces a House vote that puts pressure on Republicans. Many Republicans blamed their election wipeout in last week's midterm elections at least partly on the unpopular Iran conflict and its economic impact.

Trump has backed Hegseth, pointing to the raid to capture then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January as well as military operations against Iran that he asserts have obliterated its navy and air force. Iran, however, has been able to keep striking US military bases in the Middle East and has disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict, driving up global oil prices.

Trump told reporters Monday that the Iran war militarily is effectively over and repeated his often-made claim that Iran would love to make a deal. Democrats are likely to resurrect impeachment proceedings against Hegseth if he is not ousted before the midterm elections conclude, according to Massie's motion and statements from lawmakers. The outcome of the House vote remains uncertain as Republicans weigh the political fallout.