Live Game, Weather Updates: Tuscaloosa Super Regional, No. 7 Alabama vs. St John's Game 2

Score updates and analysis from Sewell-Thomas Stadium, as the Crimson Tide is one win away in the best-of-three series from reaching the College World Series.

Feb 21, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama pitcher Zane Adams makes a pitch against Rhode Island at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in the first game of a Saturday double header.

| Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Game 2 of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional between No. 7 Alabama and St. John's is set forat Sewell-Thomas Stadium. If Alabama comes out victorious on Sunday, it'll head to the College World Series in Omaha for the first time since 1999. ," as distractions could enable St. John's to even up the series.

Both teams have a lot on the line coming into Sunday and inclement weather could play a role, as the game was initially set for 2 p.m. Follow along for live score updates and analysis from Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Be sure to frequently refresh your browser, as the most recent information will appear right below this paragraph. Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024.

He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Knicks vs. Spurs live updates: NBA Finals Game 2 news, score and highlightsFollow The Post’s live updates for the latest NBA Finals score, news and highlights.

Read more »

Live Updates: Mississippi State University VS The University of Georgia, Game One Of Super Regionals.Follow along for game one of the Athens Super Regional, SEC edition. The Dawgs of Georgia play host to the Bulldogs of Mississippi State. An SEC classic is boun

Read more »

2026 Belmont Stakes: Live updates, start time, weather, betting odds, results and moreThe 158th running of the Belmont Stakes features a competitive field of horses. Follow along for live updates and the latest horse racing betting odds.

Read more »

Live Game, Weather Updates: Tuscaloosa Baseball Super Regional, No. 7 Alabama vs. St. John'sScore updates and analysis from the Sewell-Thomas Stadium at the Crimson Tide's first game of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional against St. John's.

Read more »