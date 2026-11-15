Live Game Thread, Updates for No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

The Texas Longhorns are set to do battle with the Baylor Bears in San Antonio.

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller talks to guard Amari Evans during the first half against the Grambling State Tigers at Moody Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNow, the two former Big 12 rivals are meeting once again, this time as non-conference opponents during the San Antonio Hoops Showdown at Frost Bank Center on Sunday.

Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew reacts on the sideline against the Yale Bulldogs during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Despite being unranked, Baylor showed during the preseason slate that its once again ready to make a run back to the NCAA Tournament after missing out on March Madness for the first time in six years last season.

Also read Texas Longhorns Edge LSU 22-21 in Thriller Behind Arch Manning

The Bears won exhibitions over a surprising pair of results that caught the attention of college basketball fans around the country. With head coach Scott Drew at the helm, Baylor has always been an elite program but beating two Top 3 teams in the preseason certainly came as a surprise for a team that finished with a 17-17 record last year.

Texas Longhorns guard Elyjah Freeman calls the play during the second half against Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Moody Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectZach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

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He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball.

In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7