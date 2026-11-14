Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs. West Virginia in Big 12 Matchup

Keep track of the Kansas vs. West Virginia football score in today's matchup with our periodic game updates.

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels avoids tackles during the second half of the game against West Virginia Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect. Although the Jayhawks' bowl aspirations aren't dead yet, they will officially be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss today. , Lance Leipold's squad currently sits last in the Big 12 standings.

Also read How to Watch Kansas Football Face Off Against West Virginia in Big 12 Clash

However, this afternoon's matchup against an erratic West Virginia group should be a high-scoring and exciting affair. For those who cannot tune in, we'll be covering the game live at Kansas on SI with periodic updates throughout the contest. Oct 17, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNotable inactives for Kansas include Kasen Carpenter and Connor Stroh on the offensive line, along with backup running back Jalen Dupree for the third straight game. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Bangally Kamara holds his fist up after making a stop against West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half of the game against West Virginia Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectA lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network.

Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.