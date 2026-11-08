Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets in Week 9

Keep track of the Chiefs vs. Jets score in today's Week 9 AFC clash with our periodic game updates.

Nov 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Kansas City Chiefs have dropped consecutive games over the past two weeks. All of a sudden, Andy Reid's squad has lost its grip on the AFC West lead and finds itself. This is not a game fans will want to miss. For those looking to follow along with live updates, we'll be providing the score and every significant moment throughout the afternoon here at Chiefs on SI.

Also read Jets vs. Chiefs: Preview, prediction, what to watch for in Week 9

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid pre game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectEast Rutherford, NJ October 1, 2023 Dalvin Cook of the Jets runs the ball in the second half. The New York Jets host the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 1, 2023.

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| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectJosh Schulman covers both the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas Jayhawks for KC Sports Network. He recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with daily podcasts, live shows on YouTube, and plenty of exclusive social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.