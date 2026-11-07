Live Game Thread & Updates For Georgia Tech vs. Louisville

Georgia Tech is back in action and looking to shake some things up and knock off a hot Louisville offense that is one of the best in the nation. After their str

Oct 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key looks on against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectoffense that is one of the best in the nation. After their struggles last week, can the Yellow Jackets pull off another massive upset in the Brent Key era? Stay tuned for updates throughout the game. Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape.

Also read Three Biggest Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 95-83 Win Over Georgia Southern

A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis.

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His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.