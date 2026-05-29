LIVE from ATX TV Fest! 'Friday Night Lights' cast, creatives reunite to celebrate 20 years

Austin’s most beloved celebration of television is back! ATX TV Festival has returned to downtown Austin for its 15th season, bringing together television’s big

At this year’s ATX TV Festival, fans packed downtown Austin to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary with creator Jason Katims and star Scott Porter, who reflected on the series’ enduring legacy and why it continues to resonate with viewers around the world.has returned to downtown Austin for its 15th season, bringing together television’s biggest stars, creators, and fans for a week of premieres, reunions, panel discussions, and unforgettable behind-the-scenes conversations.

This year’s milestone festival is packed with must-see moments, so Trevor Scott and Sierra Waggoner took We Are Austin on the road to broadcast the show LIVE from the heart of the action to celebrate with special guests, great stories, and a live studio audience! Trevor Scott and Sierra Waggoner took We Are Austin on the road to broadcast the show LIVE from the heart of the action to celebrate with special guests, great stories, and a live studio audience!fans packed downtown Austin to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary with co-creator and EP Jason Katims and star Scott Porter, who reflected on the series’ enduring legacy and why it continues to resonate with viewers around the world.

At this year’s ATX TV Festival, fans packed downtown Austin to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary with creator Jason Katims and star Scott Porter, who reflected on the series’ enduring legacy and why it continues to resonate with viewers around the world. Two decades after its debut, Friday Night Lights remains a fan favorite, introducing new audiences to Dillon, Texas, every year.

“One of the amazing things about being a part of the show is that people continue to discover it,” Katims said. “It’s really an honor to be part of a show that has that kind of life to it. ” For Porter, who played quarterback Jason Street, the connection fans have with the series never gets old.

“The Friday Night Lights fan base is such a cool, respectful, amazing community,” Porter said. “Getting called ‘J Street’ in an airport is always a very quick smile. ”Much of the show’s authenticity came from filming in Texas and embracing the culture that inspired it.

“We felt so welcomed here,” Katims said. “The community became part of the show. I don’t think the show would have been successful had we not been able to do it the way we did it. ” That commitment to realism extended to the storytelling itself, particularly Jason Street’s life-changing injury in the pilot episode.

While football may have brought viewers to Dillon, the show's themes of family, community, and resilience are what made it universal.

“People identify with community,” Porter said. “They look at it as maybe a small Texas thing, but you can roll it out all over the world. ”“We looked at each other and trusted each other in a way that I’ve never experienced again,” Porter said.

At this year’s ATX TV Festival, fans packed downtown Austin to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary with creator Jason Katims and star Scott Porter, who reflected on the series’ enduring legacy and why it continues to resonate with viewers around the world. Twenty years later, the phrase that became synonymous with the show still carries weight. As fans and cast members gathered to celebrate the milestone, one thing became clear: some stories never lose their impact.

ATX Television Festival special screening of 'Friday Night Lights' with cast in Austin, Texas on Saturday, June 2, 2012. A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart in Seguin, according to police.

Seguin policA 17-year-old led a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on a chase near Manor Thursday before crashing into another vehicle, seriously injuring the otherNFL legend Tom Brady celebrated the grand opening of his collectibles business’s newest location in downtown Austin on Wednesday. The last day of school at Austin ISD marked a bittersweet goodbye for families at 10 campuses set to close ahead of next school year.

Trustees voted in NovemberA documented Bloods gang member on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list was captured in Austin last week following a brief vehicle pursuit along MoPac, the Texas Depar





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