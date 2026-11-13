FAA orders nationwide ground stop for all departing flights after communication issue

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all departing flights Friday after a communication issue affected all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. The order came three days after a new AI-supported air traffic system was rolled out to all FAA control centers.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop for all departing flights Friday after a communication issue affected all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

The FAA announced the ground stop at 4 p.m. Friday, citing extraordinary circumstances and reasons of safety. All departing traffic was instructed to remain grounded until further notice. Duffy said in a post on X that FAA technicians were investigating the issue. He promised immediate updates as more information becomes available.

Also read Flights halted at airports across US due to air traffic control communications problems, FAA says

FAA issues rare nationwide ground stop order

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, Duffy wrote. According to NBC News reporting, the FAA's unusual alert initially cited extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. The FAA did not initially provide additional details about what prompted the order. Nationwide ground stops are extremely rare, raising questions about the circumstances behind Friday's directive.

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The FAA did not immediately link the travel disturbance to a new system. A new AI-supported air traffic system was rolled out to all of the FAA's control centers three days before the ground stop. The technology is known as Strategic Management of Airspace, or SMART. The system was expanded to 22 air route traffic control centers across the country Tuesday, according to the Washington Times.

The tool merges about 200 data streams onto a single platform. Those data streams focus on flight paths, schedules, weather and other factors. The platform is designed to anticipate airspace constraints and other issues, the outlet reported. The ground stop caused travel chaos, with traffic choked runways at Los Angeles International Airport.

Passengers checked departure boards at Logan International Airport in East Boston, Massachusetts. Images from the scene showed travelers waiting at Logan on Nov. 13, 2026, during the FAA national ground stop. Flight Radar data also captured the widespread disruption. The Department of Homeland Security secretary later revealed the reason for the ground stop, according to live updates.

Travel chaos erupts as flights are halted

The FAA had announced the nationwide ground stop at 4 p.m. Friday. The agency cited extraordinary circumstances in its initial alert. It did not immediately connect the travel disturbance to the newly deployed SMART system. All planes were halted across the United States as the FAA issued the nationwide ground stop.

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The order affected every departing flight at all U.S. airports. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.