LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Cornyn, Paxton duke it out in Texas GOP Senate runoff

Follow live vote counts for the Republican runoff race for the Senate candidacy.

Incumbent Sen. John Cornyn is defending against Texas AG Ken Paxton. Follow live vote counts for the Republican runoff race for the Senate candidacy. Texans are making their voices heard in who they wish to represent them in the U.S. Senate.

Most polls are now closed. See live numbers below:Ken Paxton, John Cornyn clash in first public comments since Trump’s Texas Senate endorsement President Donald Trump's endorsement of Ken Paxton in the Texas Republican Senate runoff has intensified the race, sparking a sharp debate with incumbent Senator John Cornyn over party loyalty and electability. Paxton and Cornyn spent much of the runoff cycle attacking each other on social media and in ads.

Before the runoff, spending across both the Democratic and Republican primaries had made it the most expensive U.S. Senate primary race in history. That spending continued during the lead up to the runoff, with ad spending breaking $16 million for Cornyn for the runoff and $3.7 million for Paxton,Cornyn has held the seat since 2002, at one point serving as the Republican minority whip. Paxton has served as AG since 2015, facing numerous controversies along the way.





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