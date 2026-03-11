California Proposition 40 Billionaire Tax Trails 44.41% to 55.59% as Ballots Counted

California voters appear to be rejecting Proposition 40, a one-time 5% wealth tax on residents worth $1 billion or more, with 55.59% voting no and 44.41% yes. Final certification is set for December 11.

California voters appear to be rejecting Proposition 40, the billionaire tax measure, with the latest count showing 55.59% voting no and 44.41% voting yes. Ballots are still being processed and counted across the state, and final certification is set for December 11.

Prop 40 would impose a one-time 5% tax on the accumulated wealth of California taxpayers worth more than $1 billion, about 250 people. It would apply to anyone who was a legal resident of California as of January 1, 2026, and would mainly fund healthcare programs. Supporters say the measure would raise $100 billion, with 90% of the money restoring healthcare cuts and the other 10% going to food assistance and public education.

Also read California voters to decide on Proposition 39's proposed voter ID requirements

Union Leader Defends Billionaire Tax

Dave Regan, president of SEIU United Healthcare Workers Trust, said the tax is a fair way to protect services. Regan said, Finally here in California, we are saying to them you have to put up a little bit of money, a one-time emergency tax, so millions of people do not lose healthcare. That does not make you a victim, that makes you a participant in a society that has made you incredibly wealthy. Regan's union spearheaded Prop 40.

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He warned that without action on healthcare cuts, 3.5 million Californians would lose coverage, 20 million would pay higher premiums, and some hospitals and clinics would close. He also said neither Governor Newsom nor Secretary Becerra has offered one idea to fix an imminent healthcare crisis. Opposition includes some of the state's most powerful Democrats, including Governor Gavin Newsom and gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra.

Newsom has called for a federal wealth tax but criticized Prop 40, saying it could cost California its competitive edge and drive wealthy residents and businesses away. Stuart Waldman, an advocate for economic growth and Los Angeles business interests, said California has a spending problem. He said, Thirty-eight percent of our state budget comes from the top 1%. If those people moved, and some of them already have, it would have a drastic impact on our state budget.

Critics Warn Of Healthcare And Education Impacts

It would impact healthcare, it would impact teachers, it would impact education. Critics also fault how Prop 40 is structured, noting it gives 90% to one category and raises nothing for public safety, housing and wildfire prevention. Some believe it could let future legislatures expand taxes, and for most Californians the measure would have no direct tax impact. The source text also describes other California propositions being counted.

Prop 3 would provide permanent funding for schools and healthcare by extending an income tax surcharge on high earners beyond 2031. It applies to incomes above $371,000 for individuals and $743,000 for couples, raising an estimated $5 billion to $15 billion a year. Status: Approved. Prop 45 would fast-track environmental reviews under the California Environmental Quality Act and set deadlines for approvals on construction, infrastructure and energy projects.

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Supporters say it would speed housing and infrastructure, while opponents say it would weaken environmental protections. Status: Headed for defeat. Other measures include Prop 41, which restricts new state taxes outside the spending limit and requires audits, headed for defeat. Prop 43 would raise the approval requirement for local special taxes from a simple majority to two-thirds, also headed for defeat.

Proposals Include Housing Bonds And Research Funding

Prop 1 would authorize $11.25 billion in bonds for affordable housing and veteran home assistance. Prop 37 would create a loan program for middle-income buyers of qualified new homes with just 3% down instead of the standard 20%. Prop 38 would authorize $8.4 billion in bonds for biomedical research on immune-based treatments for cancer, Alzheimer's disease and heart disease, and is headed for approval.

Prop 44, which would require federally qualified health centers to spend at least 90% of revenue on patient care, was defeated. Another measure would raise the state budget reserve deposit cap from 10% to 20% of General Fund revenue and allow limited use of funds for unemployment insurance debt. Prop 4 would lift a ban on public funding of election campaigns and authorize publicly funded election systems, and is headed for defeat.

Prop 5 would change recall election rules by filling vacancies through special elections, with the vote split and a slight tip toward approval.