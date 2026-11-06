LIVE | Deadly officer involved shooting at Alamo Ranch

San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the far West Side near Lone Star Parkway and Alamo Ranch Parkway. One person is dead, another is hospitalized in critical condition. No officers hurt.

SAN ANTONIO - One man is dead, another in the hospital after an officer involved shooting. We're learning from police the shooting happened after a chase that started on the South Side and ended in the Alamo Ranch area.

It was just after midnight when things escalated as street crimes officers tried to pull over a car that had two men inside. During the chase, a police helicopter was flying overhead to help spot the suspects. Police tell us the driver would not stop, leading officers throughout the city. The driver finally stopped at a gate in Alamo Ranch off Lone Star Pass and Wild Pine.

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Police say the passenger got out of the vehicle as one officer approached. He pulled out a gun and the officer shot and killed him. Afterwards, police say the driver shot himself inside the car. He was rushed to the hospital in grave critical condition The officer who shot the passenger has been with the department for five years and has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure in any officer involved shooting.

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