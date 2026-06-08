Live BTC price: Bitcoin above $63,400 as Strategy adds $100 million BTC

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Strive picked up another 32 bitcoin for roughly $2.1 million at an average of $63,911, CEO Matt Cole disclosed Monday. That is the exact number Strategy sold last week, its first bitcoin sale in four years, at an average of $77,135 to help fund preferred-stock dividends.

The buy adds to the 19,000 BTC the Dallas firm reported on June 2, a position built with no debt and run through its ASST and SATA at-the-market programs. Bitcoin trades near $63,400, up about 1.3% over the past 24 hours and steadily climbing back from the slide that followed Strategy's sale, per CoinDesk data. Binance launched Pre-IPO perpetuals May 21. Within days, it captured >60% category share; cumulative volume now ~$400M, with SPACEX dominating at 79%.

Binance launched Pre-IPO perpetuals May 21. Within days, it captured >60% category share; cumulative volume now ~$400M, with SPACEX dominating at 79%. Binance launched Pre-IPO perpetuals May 21. Within days, it captured >60% category share; cumulative volume now ~$400M, with SPACEX dominating at 79%. Abra’s Bill Barhydt says Wall Street’s next crypto bet is tokenization





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