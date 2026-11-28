Missouri football (7-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) is set to face off against Oklahoma (7-4, 5-3) in the 99th matchup between the programs and first during ri

Oct 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons hands off to running back Jamal Roberts during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Missouri football is set to face off against Oklahoma in the 99th matchup between the programs and first during rivalry week at 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The rivalry rekindled its spark in 2024, as the Tigers bested Oklahoma 30-23 in the first matchup since 2011. Last season, Oklahoma defeated Missouri 17-6 in Norman, bumping the all-time record up in the Sooners favor, 68-25-5.

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This year, the matchup is far from lopsided as the teams boast the same record, are each ranked and are coming into Faurot Field on a high. The Tigers defeated Kentucky 28-14 in their last contest, on the back of one of Austin Simmons' top performances of the season. Oklahoma, however, has won three straight games including two against ranked opponents in Florida and Ole Miss.