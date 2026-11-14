Live blog of Mizzou football vs. Georgia

Pregame ATHENS, Ga. — Missouri football (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) takes on the Georgia Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1) in Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium at 2:30 p

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons hands off to running back Jamal Roberts during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectATHENS, Ga. — Missouri football takes on the Georgia Bulldogs in Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT. The unranked Tigers are looking to bounce back from a close loss to a top-10 Texas team last week, while the Bulldogs are ranked first in the country and are fresh off back-to-back ranked wins, including a 42-7 win at Ole Miss last week.

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The Tigers are led by three of the SEC's leading offensive players in quarterback Austin Simmons, running back Jamal Roberts and wide receiver Cayden Lee. Simmons ranks fourth in the conference in passing yards and is tied second in touchdowns, Roberts leads the conference with 1,071 rushing yards and Lee leads the SEC with 835 receiving yards.

Georgia, on the other hand, has a more balanced approach offensively that scores the most points per game in the SEC at 41.1 compared to the Tigers' 30.2. Quarterback Gunner Stockton commands the offense with 1,857 yards — ranked ninth in the SEC — which nearly matches the Bulldogs rushing yard total that ranks second in the conference. They have three running backs with at least 272 rushing yards and three with multiple touchdowns this season.

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Georgia also has a top-tier defense that ranks first in points allowed in the SEC, giving up just 14 points per game. The Bulldogs thrive in stuffing the run, allowing less than 84 rushing yards per game. Roberts, who is coming off his second lowest rushing performance since Week 1, will have a difficult task Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs aren't one dimensional defensively either, recording 31 sacks, eight interceptions and recovering 12 fumbles this season.

Led by Chris Cole and Raylen Wilson, they have four linebackers with at least three sacks, while KJ Bolden, Demello Jones and Ellis Robinson IV have each snagged two interceptions this season. Simmons has thrown just two interceptions this season, but much like Roberts, will have his hands full against the multi-dimensional Bulldog defense.

Both teams are relatively healthy as the Tigers have four players listed as out, including Langden Kitchen who was recently ruled out for the season by head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Georgia's Amaris Williams, who is out for the season, is the only player out for the Bulldogs, while starting center Drew Bobo is listed as doubtful and defensive tackle Josh Horton is listed as questionable. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports.

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He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU. From Normal, Ill. , he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best.

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