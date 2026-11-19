Pregame The Missouri Tigers (3-1) host Alcorn State (0-5) at Mizzou Arena at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The buy game is the Tigers' third of the season after earning two

Nov 9, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Bryson Tiller celebrates with guard Cord Stansberry prior to a game against the SIU Edwardsville Cougars at Mizzou Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Missouri Tigers host Alcorn State at Mizzou Arena at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The buy game is the Tigers' third of the season after earning two lopsided victories against Cleveland State and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Starting forward Mark Mitchell will be available in the contest after missing Sunday's contest against Marquette due to a concussion, per Jon Rothstein.

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Jaylen Carey is inactive due to a team suspension and Aidan Chronister is out once again after suffering a hand injury on Nov. 3 that will be re-evaluated four weeks from the injury. In spite of the injuries, Missouri is coming off a 69-64 win against Marquette in an improbable comeback. The win was the Tigers' most important of the season, but also showed a variety of flaws.

Missouri turned the ball over 24 times, its most turnovers in a game since the 2018-19 season, allowed 16 offensive rebounds and were inefficient on closeouts. Yet, the Tigers overcame a 52-41 deficit with 7:36 left and poured in 28 points to close the game. 13 of those came from freshman Jason Crowe Jr., who ended the game with 17 points and earned SEC Freshman of the Week.

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Fellow freshman Toni Bryant added 13 points and three blocks in the contest. Missouri has had a balanced offensive system with six players averaging over 10 points per game. Starters Bryson Tiller and Mitchell have been forces inside with Tiller carrying a large load defensively, while backups Kennard Davis Jr. and Jamier Jones have poured in double digits and brought defensive energy. The Tigers are the clear favorites against Alcorn State on Wednesday.

The Braves are 0-5 and have lost by an average of 30.6 points per game and 49.5 points per game against two Power Four opponents. The Braves will be looking to bounce back against Missouri after a 60-point loss to Maryland on Monday. Zachary Knox-Doyle is a journalism student at the University of Missouri and an emphatic consumer of basketball and many other sports.

He writes for the Missouri Tigers on SI, is assistant sports editor at the Maneater student newspaper and hosts multiple shows for KCOU. From Normal, Ill. , he strives for a work ethic similar to Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson, living by the motto "Good, better, best.

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