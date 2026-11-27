New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has died at age 76. She was the first woman and first Black woman to lead the state senate chamber.

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the Majority Leader of the New York State Senate, has died at the age of 76. Multiple reports confirm her passing, marking the end of a significant political career.

She was found dead in her Yonkers home on Friday morning. This event has sent shockwaves through New York politics and beyond. Police sources revealed the details surrounding her discovery. Stewart-Cousins was found after her daughter attempted to contact her on Thursday night.

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Andrea Stewart-Cousins First Woman Senate Leader

When she could not reach her mother, the daughter called for a welfare check. Authorities then responded to the residence to assist. Stewart-Cousins was a pioneering figure in American politics. She was the first woman to lead a conference in the New York State Legislature.

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Additionally, she was the first Black woman to lead the state senate. Her achievements shattered one of New York's highest glass ceilings. She began her tenure in the state senate in 2007. She was first elected to the chamber during that year.

Her rise through the ranks demonstrated her political acumen and dedication. She served as a Democrat representing her constituents for many years. In January 2019, she became majority leader of the senate. This occurred after Democrats won a majority in the 2018 midterm elections.

Majority Leader Death Sparks Business Council Reaction

Her leadership defined the legislative agenda for several years. She was a central figure in the state government during this period. The Business Council of New York State issued a statement. They expressed deep sadness over her sudden passing.

They noted her strong leadership and dedication to New Yorkers. Her legacy will forever be remembered for these qualities. The statement highlighted her relationship with the business community. A partner to The Business Council, she was always willing to listen to employers.

She worked toward common ground on behalf of the business sector. This approach fostered collaboration between politics and industry. Colleagues and friends are extending their deepest condolences. The statement addressed her family, loved ones, and colleagues directly.

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They are urging respect during this difficult time. The political community is mourning a groundbreaking leader. Her death marks a significant loss for the state. Many are reflecting on her contributions to New York.

Tributes Pour In For Trailblazing NY Senator

Her history as a trailblazer will not be forgotten. The impact of her work remains evident today. News outlets are covering the story extensively. Details about her personal life and political record are emerging.

Tributes are pouring in from across the political spectrum. Her influence on New York governance is widely acknowledged. The circumstances of her death are being treated with care. Authorities are handling the situation with professionalism.

The focus remains on honoring her memory and legacy. Her story continues to inspire future generations of leaders.