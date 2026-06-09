Live Bitcoin price: Bitcoin steady above $63,000, BNB, SOL edge higher

Stocks recovered through SpaceX's oversubscribed IPO, an Nvidia and SK Hynix chip pact, and Apple's AI reboot, while crypto trailed.

Bitcoin’s fear gauge is easing, reinforcing the stability in the cryptocurrency’s price action after last week’s volatility. Volmex’s 30-day implied volatility index has declined sharply to an annualized 47%, down from a Friday high near 60%, according to TradingView data.

The drop signals that the panic-driven buying of options, or derivative bets offering protection from price swings, is cooling off. Like the S&P 500 VIX in traditional markets, the BVIV typically moves inversely to the spot price. Its latest decline underscores a market that is digesting the selloff without renewed panic, potentially setting the stage for more measured trading ahead.

MSCI's Asia Pacific gauge rose 2.5%, South Korea's Kospi climbed as much as 8% with SK Hynix up 11%, and the Nasdaq 100 added 1.6% as a semiconductor gauge gained more than 5%. Crypto got none of that action. Bitcoin trades near $63,300, up about 0.8% over 24 hours, and ether near $1,691, up 1.8%, per CoinDesk data. BNB and Solana lead the majors at roughly 2.3%.

Every large token is still deep in the red on the week, with bitcoin off 10.8%, ether down 16%, Solana and Hyperliquid both off about 17%, and dogecoin down 14.7%. Crypto sold off alongside AI shares last week when the rout was pinned on stretched chip valuations, and that beta has flipped on the way up. Binance launched Pre-IPO perpetuals May 21. Within days, it captured >60% category share; cumulative volume now ~$400M, with SPACEX dominating at 79%.

Binance launched Pre-IPO perpetuals May 21. Within days, it captured >60% category share; cumulative volume now ~$400M, with SPACEX dominating at 79%. Binance launched Pre-IPO perpetuals May 21. Within days, it captured >60% category share; cumulative volume now ~$400M, with SPACEX dominating at 79%.

Influential research firm that caused AI stock meltdown lays out Hyperliquid as 'compelling' idea





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