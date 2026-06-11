Live-action movie based on WEBToon series lands on Netflix

The platform has successfully capitalized on the new line of storytelling, with a live-action movie landing on Netflix. The movie aims to capture the action-packed story of the WEBToon, which first appeared in 2019 and ended its story in 2024. The movie follows the printed story's run and received an anime adaptation from Okuruto Noboru. However, a second season has not been confirmed yet. The live-action movie proves that there is still gas in the tank. The story revolves around a high school student who chooses an unconventional path to make money by livestreaming fights online. The movie has received positive reviews and is worth watching. The third season of the anime adaptation of the WEBToon series, 'World's Worst Hunter,' is expected to be released soon, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release.

The platform has successfully capitalized on the new line of storytelling, with a live-action movie landing on Netflix . The movie aims to capture the action-packed story of the WEBToon, which first appeared in 2019 and ended its story in 2024.

The movie follows the printed story's run and received an anime adaptation from Okuruto Noboru. However, a second season has not been confirmed yet. The live-action movie proves that there is still gas in the tank. The story revolves around a high school student who chooses an unconventional path to make money by livestreaming fights online.

The movie has received positive reviews and is worth watching. The third season of the anime adaptation of the WEBToon series, 'World's Worst Hunter,' is expected to be released soon, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release





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Live-Action Movie Webtoon Series Netflix Action-Packed Story Unconventional Path High School Student Livestreaming Fights Online Mysterious Instructional Videos Friends Aki Yashio And Kanegon Confronts One Foe After Another Powered By Smartphone Manga World Anime Realm World's Worst Hunter Third Season

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