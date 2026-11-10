Live-Action Moana Struggles on Disney+ With Weak Streaming Launch

The live-action Moana drew just over 5 million views in its first five days on Disney+, far below the streaming launches of the animated films and other Disney remakes.

The live-action remake of Moana, Disney's 2016 animated film retold with real actors, arrived on Disney+ on October 21 and debuted worldwide on the streaming service. Despite topping streaming charts at launch, the remake has struggled to match the viewing levels of the animated Moana films. Nielsen data shows the movie drew just over 5 million views in its first five days, one of the lowest launches for a live-action Disney theatrical film on the platform.

The remake had already faced a difficult theatrical run. The $250 million production earned a $323 million worldwide gross after its summer release in theaters. Following a weak opening weekend, the film was projected to lose over $100 million for Disney. Disney's new CEO, Josh D'Amaro, did not describe the remake as a misfire and instead pointed to substantial revenue from other sources and expected strong interest on Disney+.

Also read Netflix Taps Nee Brothers for Live-Action Catan Movie

Moana Debut Numbers on Disney+ Fall Short

The live-action Moana did not produce the streaming breakout that Disney appeared to expect. Nielsen tracks viewership across all streamers each week, and for the week of October 19 to October 25, the week Moana debuted on Disney+, the film was watched for 579 million minutes. Based on the film's 115-minute runtime, that equals just over 5 million views.

That total was enough to make Moana the biggest movie on streaming that week, but it was weak by Disney's standards. Netflix & Chiffres reported that the 5 million views in the first five days placed the remake just ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and above Freakier Friday and Tron: Ares, with no other live-action Disney theatrical film lower on the list. That ranking makes Moana the weakest Disney+ launch for a Disney live-action remake.

Advertisement

Other Disney remakes performed far better during their launches. The Little Mermaid reached 10.2 million views, Lilo & Stitch recorded 7.4 million views, and Snow White debuted to 5.3 million views. Against those benchmarks, the Moana remake's first-week audience looks modest.

Chart Position Masks Weak Viewership Trends

Chart rankings tell a more favorable story at first glance. According to FlixPatrol, Moana climbed to number one on streaming charts immediately after its Disney+ release. Nearly three weeks later, the film still held the top spot globally. However, the remake was the biggest movie in 71 countries at its peak, and it now holds that position in only 14 countries, including the United States.

Disney has not officially announced any performance figures for the remake on Disney+. The company typically highlights its biggest streaming successes, so the absence of an announcement suggests the viewing numbers did not meet internal expectations. Chart placement alone does not show how many viewers finished the movie or how long they watched, which is why total viewing minutes give a clearer picture of demand.

Animated Moana Records Set High Streaming Expectations

The animated Moana films set a strong benchmark that made the remake's streaming performance more notable. The original Moana has been a title that subscribers return to repeatedly since Disney+ launched in 2019. It was the biggest movie across all streaming services in 2023, and it is officially the most-watched movie in Disney+ history. As of March 2025, its lifetime viewership exceeded 1.4 billion hours, equal to 730 million views across more than six years.

Advertisement

The sequel also performed strongly on the platform. Disney announced last year that Moana 2 launched to 27.5 million views in its first five days, the third-largest debut for a theatrical movie at the time. The film went on to become Disney+'s most-watched movie of 2025, earning 80 million views according to What's On Disney Plus. Moana 2 had also made over $1 billion at the box office just two years earlier.

Against that record, the live-action remake received less than 20% of the initial views that Moana 2 generated less than two years earlier. The gap shows that the franchise's streaming appeal did not transfer to the remake at launch. Disney+ has therefore not become the rescue route for the live-action Moana that many had expected, and the film's weak streaming start adds to the concerns raised by its disappointing theatrical run.