Live Action Anime Adaptations Find a New Lease on Life with Alice in Borderland and One Piece

A review of how Netflix turned the tide on live action anime adaptations, highlighting successes, pitfalls and the importance of staying true to the source material.

For many years the reputation of live action adaptations of Japanese manga and anime was overwhelmingly negative. The prevailing belief was that any attempt to translate these beloved stories to a real world format would end in disaster.

The most infamous example was the 2009 film Dragonball Evolution, but even earlier efforts such as Fullmetal Alchemist, Death Note, Ouran High School Host Club, Cowboy Bebop and Attack on Titan contributed to the perception that the genre was doomed to failure. Much of the criticism focused on insufficient budgets that resulted in cheap looking sets, over the top costume designs and a level of cheesiness that alienated both fans of the source material and newcomers alike.

In addition many productions tried to Westernise the narratives to the point where the original charm and cultural nuances were lost, a mistake that was evident in the poorly received Death Note remake and the disastrous Dragonball Evolution. In recent years a noticeable shift has begun to emerge, especially on the streaming platform Netflix. The turning point arrived with the 2020 series Alice in Borderland, a show that arrived with modest expectations but managed to defy the odds.

The first season proved that a live action adaptation could be enjoyable for viewers regardless of their familiarity with the manga, earning an impressive eight two percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and avoiding the polarisation that usually accompanied such projects. The success continued with a second season that raised the approval rating to ninety one percent, demonstrating that careful respect for the source material and high production values could break the long standing curse.

Netflix built on that momentum with the live action version of One Piece, a high profile adaptation that embraced the whimsical visual style of the original while translating it into a realistic setting. The first season already received an eighty six percent rating and the second season reached a perfect one hundred percent, showing that a balance between faithful adaptation and cinematic flair was possible. Despite these breakthroughs the journey is not without setbacks.

The third season of Alice in Borderland ventured beyond the original manga storyline and introduced original plot elements, a move that resulted in a sharp drop to sixty three percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This decline reinforced the notion that straying from the established canon often leads to disappointment.

One Piece faces a similar challenge as the manga and anime continue beyond the current live action seasons; the series may eventually be forced to invent an ending that does not exist in the source material, a scenario that could repeat the pitfalls seen in earlier adaptations. The overall lesson is clear: live action adaptations can succeed when they honour the spirit of the original work, invest in adequate budgets, and avoid unnecessary westernisation, but they must also stay true to the narrative that fans cherish.

The future of the genre now rests on whether upcoming seasons can maintain this delicate balance and continue to improve upon the standards set by Alice in Borderland and One Piece





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