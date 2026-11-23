A familiar face will be across from the Niners in Mexico: Kirk Cousins just played against them for the Raiders on Nov. 8

San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the second quarter of their NFL game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

, on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. are hosting the Minnesota Vikings at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico’s capital city, about 10 miles south of Zócalo Square in the city center.

Also read In Mexico City, 49ers' Fred Warner can represent his heritage and boost DPOY case

: The Vikings are a single game behind the 49ers for the top spot in the conference, though they entered Sunday seeded No. 5 as they trail the head-to-head tiebreaker to Detroit in the NFC North.for the Raiders on Nov. 8, then was traded to Minnesota two days later. He won his debut in his return to the Vikings, a 30-10 demolition of the Packers in Green Bay as the Minnesota defense dominated.

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, but the offense was stellar with three touchdowns of 65-plus yards — two receptions by Christian McCaffrey and one rushing score from Deebo Samuel. Rather than return to the Bay after that game, the Niners spent the week at the Air Force Academy outside Colorado Springs, Colorado preparing for Mexico City’s altitude. The academy is listed at 7,258 feet above sea level, while the Azteca is 7,350.

They traveled to Mexico City on Saturday, as did the Vikings, but Minnesota practiced this week at its team facility in suburban Minneapolis.. They are the first team to have two separate international trips in a single season, having beaten the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia in their September opener. The Vikings have never played in Mexico City. They lost their last international game, Sept. 28, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.