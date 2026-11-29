Liv Morgan kept the Women's World Championship, The Rock called the WWE audience home, and one Thanksgiving guest made The Chadster question the sacred rules of hospitality.

Liv Morgan kept the Women's World Championship, The Rock called the WWE audience home, and one Thanksgiving guest made The Chadster question the sacred rules of hospitality.

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez helped turn the decisive sequence in Morgan's favor. WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 , proving once again that a champion with loyal friends has mastered the most important skill in WWE: responsible delegation! 🏆🙌 After Lynch hit an Avalanche Manhandle Slam,then slipped Morgan a TV monitor, Lynch accidentally struck Perez with it, and Morgan hit Oblivion for the win.

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That's a clean, carefully supervised corporate outcome where nobody looked good and therefore nobody is in danger of getting too over and taking attention away from the brand! 📺✨followed the match in an appearance marking the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut and told the Houston audience,"All of you are my home.