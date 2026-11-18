Total prize money has almost doubled as Brian Rolapp helped create a more streamlined, understandable, merit-based product.

LIV Golf died a well-deserved death two weeks ago, drowned in its own hubris, abandoned by the cold-eyed theocrats who financed it. The ultimate cause of death: when it came time to put up or shut up, the traitorous players who gorged at the trough of hypocrisy when the money gushed freely -- players who said they who left the PGA Tour for a place where they could claim ownership in the business of golf -- refused to put any of their skin in the game.

Many of them now have no place to play. Vive la mort! Fortunately, its death was not in vain. What emerged from almost 5 years of these turbulent, fetid waters is a professional golf scene that is cleaner, clearer, and easier to follow.

Also read PGA Tour in no hurry to decide on future of LIV players

The announcement Monday detailed how golf, in 2028, will become a worldwide meritocracy. It will be better suited to feature the biggest names in the biggest tournaments while rewarding the best players from overseas, from the game’s fringes, and from the ever-more compelling college ranks. It also pays far better. Thank LIV for that, especially.

“I can confidently say the PGA Tour is in the best position it has ever been,” said Tiger Woods, the most significant golfer in history. Woods, sidelined for two years by injury, has been busy nonetheless. He chaired the PGA Tour’s Future Competition Committee that spent the past 18 months accumulating feedback from players, fans, and sponsors in efforts to streamline the new system. Done.

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Simplified, the most successful 120 players will play at the highest level, the next 144 one level below, with lesser players based in the U.S., DP World Tour players, and college players able to rise through the ranks, again, on merit. Little wonder that the chief catalyst in this process came from the NFL. In June of 2025 the PGA Tour stole NFL executive vice president Brian Rolapp from the world’s richest sports league and made him the CEO.

Rolapp, a former TV executive, spent 22 years helping professional football become America’s dominant sport as well its most unifying entity, largely because it is a simple game with simple routes to reward; in other words, the opposite of pro golf. Why leave the NFL?

Because he realized NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wasn’t going anywhere, and he knew whoever saved PGA Tour golf from the threat of LIV would be regarded as a cross between a messiah and a genius by the corporate billionaire class to which golf caters. And so he has become. It wasn’t really a fair fight. After all, Rolapp is a sleepy-eyed BYU Mormon with a Harvard MBA who negotiated the NFL into the apex predator of sports entertainment.

His opponents? Saudi silver-spoon royalty connected with terrorism, murder, and oppression; LIV CEO Greg Norman, still extremely fit but already a golf outcast; and Phil Mickelson, the LIV bell cow whose veneer of respectability had long ago begun to dullen. Also, Mickelson stunk at golf. That trio managed to beclown themselves to degrees exceeding their previous beclownments.

The Saudis wasted $6 billion. Norman’s animosity continually soiled the brand. Mickelson’s utter absence of morality served as the moral compass of the poorly conceived, non-entertaining endeavor . If LIV’s tawdry existence, buffoonish mismanagement, and predictable demise served any purpose, it at least buried whatever respectability remained for Saudi Arabia, the Great White Shark, and Lefty.

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It accidentally served a far greater purpose: It galvanized a game that desperately needed galvanization. In Rolapp, it procured an actual businessman and replaced an ineffectual leader, golf industry lifer Jay Monahan, who is retiring at the end of the year as commissioner but whose role as the Tour’s leader evaporated when Rolapp came aboard. Rolapp will assume the commissioner’s title Jan. 1.

His most pressing duty will be deciding a path to return for elite LIV prodigals such as social media superstar Bryson DeChambeau, international power Jon Rahm, LIV titan Joaquin Niemann, and mullet aficionado Cameron Smith. All four will participate on the DP World Tour in 2027, but the PGA Tour would be better with any and all of them. Not that any or all of them are necessary.

As Woods said, the tour over which he will preside has never been healthier, and that’s mainly because LIV forced the tour to reinvent itself. Total prize money ballooned from $368 million in 2022 to about $500 million in 2026. Scottie Scheffler broke the yearly earnings record in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2026, and he still led everybody in 2025, with $27.6 million, which was more than double the previous record of $12 million set by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

How good has it gotten? Spieth hasn’t had a top-3 finish in two years, hasn’t won a tournament since April 2022, and has fallen from No. 8 in the world to No. 70, but he’s still made more than $20 million since 2022.

“I would be lying if I said that we would have gone through this without LIV,” Spieth said in 2023 of the massive purse increases, one of the first PGA Tour players to acknowledge the ripple effect of LIV’s outrageous outlay. He was right then. He is right now. Just don’t expect him to write Greg and Phil any thank you notes.