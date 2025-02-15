LIV Golf Invitational Series, Adelaide: Horsfield Leads as Second Round Begins

Sam Horsfield takes the lead heading into Friday's second round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series in Adelaide. See how other top golfers, including Steele, DeChambeau, and Mickelson, fare.

Golf enthusiasts can gear up for another thrilling day of action on Friday as the LIV Golf Invitational Series continues its Adelaide leg. The tournament, hosted at the picturesque Grange Golf Club, a par-72 course spanning 7,087 yards, boasts a substantial prize purse of $25 million.

While reigning champion Brendan Steele, a three-time PGA Tour winner who made the switch to LIV, faces a challenging start after the first round, finding himself tied for 48th overall at three over par, he still has ample opportunity to climb the leaderboard. Friday's second round promises to be a captivating spectacle as the field contends for supremacy.Leading the pack heading into the second round is English golfer Sam Horsfield, who carded an impressive six under par. The 28-year-old former University of Florida standout, SEC Freshman of the Year in 2016, boasts three European Tour victories to his name and is seeking his maiden LIV Golf triumph this weekend. Hot on Horsfield's heels are two golfers tied for second place at under par: Carlos Ortiz of Mexico and Joaquin Niemann of Chile.The race for the top is far from over, with other golfing heavyweights within striking distance. Bryson DeChambeau sits at four under par, while Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson are at three under par. Phil Mickelson, ever the contender, is at even par. Golf fans can witness the action unfold live on FOX Sports 1 at 11:00 p.m. ET on Friday, or stream the LIV Golf Invitational Series Second Round for free on Fubo. (Start your subscription now!) Regional restrictions may apply.





