LIV Golf Invades Adelaide for Thrilling Second Event

The LIV Golf Invitational Series continues its 2025 season with a stop in Adelaide, Australia. After a thrilling opening event in Riyadh, the world's top golfers are ready to battle it out at The Grange Golf Club.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series kicked off last week in Riyadh with a thrilling display of golf. Adrian Meronk of Cleeks GC emerged victorious in the individual competition, carding a remarkable 17 under par to secure a two-stroke lead over Jon Rahm and Sebastian Munoz. However, on the team front, Rahm's Legion XIII squad dominated, finishing a staggering 50 under par and claiming the team title by a commanding 11 shots over Ripper GC and RangeGoats GC.

Meronk's Cleeks GC finished in sixth place.The spotlight now shifts to Adelaide, Australia, where the LIV Golf Invitational Series continues with its second event of the season. The Grange Golf Club will host a field of talented golfers eager to build momentum and make their mark on the competition. Last year, Ripper GC triumphed at this event with an impressive 53 under par, while Brendan Steele claimed the individual title at 18 under, edging out Louis Oosthuizen by a single stroke. Steele, who represents HyFlyers GC, finished in a tie for 30th in Riyadh last week and will be looking to recapture his winning form at the venue where he achieved success in 2024. Oosthuizen, who finished in a tie for 25th in Riyadh, will also be aiming to improve on his previous performance.The 2025 LIV Golf season promises to be another captivating year of high-level competition, with a host of familiar names and rising stars vying for supremacy. Last season saw Jon Rahm crowned as the individual points champion, followed by Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, and Brooks Koepka. Talor Gooch and Dustin Johnson have also etched their names in the annals of LIV Golf history by securing individual championships. In terms of team titles, Ripper GC, Crushers GC, and 4Aces GC have emerged victorious in the series' three-year existence. Don't miss the second event of the 2025 LIV Golf season as the action unfolds live on FOX Sports 1.





