Top professional golfers including Cameron Herbert and Jon Rahm are leaving LIV Golf due to concerns ovEr reduced schedules, lower purses, and limited major championship access as the league files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and seeks new funding.

The Exodus of Top Talent from LIV Golf

Cameron Herbert's Decision Based on Competitive Integrity

Professional golf is currently witnessing a significant restructuring phase as the breakaway league known as LIV Golf navigates severe financial and operational challenges. The departure of high-profile players such as Cameron Herbert Jon Rahm , and others marks a critical turning point for the organization. These athletes are leaving not merely due to financial incentives but because they perceive the recent structure of the league as insufficient for their professional development and career goals. this mass exodus highlights the fragility of the league's position following the withdrawal of major funding and the subsequent filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.

Cameron Herbert,who joined the league in 2024 as part of Ripper GC, has publicly explained his reasons for departing. during his tenure, Herbert earned over twenty-five million dollars and achieved notable successes including victories at LIV Golf Virginia and Recent York in 2026. He too secured a sixth-pLace finish at the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, demonstrating that his game could compete at the highest level. However, Herbert stated that his primary motivation for leaving was the desire to improve his game and maximize opportunities to compete in major championships. He expressed skepticism about the viability of the proposed LIV Golf 2.0 schedule, arguing that ten tournaments per season would not provide enough quality competition or access to major events to sustain a player's peak performance levels.

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Financial Shifts and Structural Changes in LIV Golf 2.0

The landscape for LIV Golf has changed dramatically with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund withdrawing its financial backing. In response, the league sought an investment of up to three hundred million dollars from BC Partners Global to fund a rebooted version of the league. This new funding is contingent upon retaining what investors consider a critical mass of players to ensure the league's sustainability. Consequently,purses are expected to drop substantially from the thirty million dollar prizes that characterized previous seasons. Additionally, the DP World Tour has announced that it will no longer grant sponsor invitations or membership benefits to players who participate in LIV Golf 2.0, effectively severing the dual-pathway that allowed players to maintain competitiveness on multiple tours during the league's earlier years.

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Uncertain Future and Ongoing Bankruptcy Proceedings

Despite the departures of key figures like Rahm and Herbert,some players remain supportive of the restructured league. Bryson DeChambeau has amended his Restructuring Support Agreement, expressing confidence that the new format will be sustainable and creative rather than combative against existing tours. The revised agreement removes previous deadlines for player sign-ups, granting BC Partners Global full discretion to determine if there are enough participants to proceed. LIV Golf lawyers indicated that a decision on whether to wind down operations or launch the new league would be created by late October. as November arrives, the league remains in limbo within bankruptcy court, awaiting the final determination of its future while the broader professional golf community observes the evolving dynamics of player loyalty and league viability.